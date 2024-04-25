Exclusive

Chris Pine Reveals His Favorite Meme of Himself

Chris Pine exclusively told E! News what his favorite meme of himself is, adding that the comments on the photo "were out of this world."

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 25, 2024 11:05 PM
Watch: Chris Pine Reveals the Story Behind His Style Evolution

Don't worry darling, Chris Pine knows he's meme-worthy.

The Star Trek star—who has been going viral for his eclectic fashion—has also become known as quite the meme star. But there's one online meme that reigns supreme for Chris.

"I really got a kick out of—I don't know if it's a meme—but it's a shot of when I was in Italy for the Don't Worry Darling thing and I think I'm looking up at a ceiling," he exclusively told E! NewsWill Maruggi at the April 24 premiere of Poolman. "And the f--king comments were out of this world. They were so good."

"That and like the non-binary, lesbian aunt thing," he added. "I love that stuff, too." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.)

The first meme came from a series of photos taken of the 43-year-old in September 2022 during a press conference for Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival. As Chris noted, fans were quick to jump on the "Disassociating Chris" meme.

photos
Chris Pine Attends 2022 Venice Film Festival

"Me filling the room with negative energy bc i don't wanna be there," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, with another joking, "chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point."

Chris has also become meme-worthy for his "lesbian aunt" fashion, with one user posting on X alongside a photo of him, "I heard that Chris Pine is entering his middle aged lesbian aunt phase. Or wine aunt. I'm completely down with that. He's adorable."

In fact, the Wonder Woman alum is leaning into a new vibe for his directorial debut with Poolman—especially when it comes to his fashion choices.

"There comes a certain wonderful point in your life where you don't give as much of a FU anymore," he told E! News, "and I think I probably hit that point."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

And it's not just the fashion vibes: Everything about Poolman filled Chris with happiness, as he noted he "tried to throw all the joy I could into it."

"This whole film—what I love about what we did—is it's the joy of everything," he continued, "of design, of clothes, of cinema, of film, of shooting on film, of characters and weird characters."

To see more of Chris' fashion evolution over the years, keep reading.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mr. Bond?

Pine looked dashing in a textbook tuxedo at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.

KCS Presse / MEGA

Hello Sunshine

The Star Trek star rocked a yellow suit while visiting Paris in 2019.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Staying in Character

The actor dons shorts and hiking boots at the premiere of his directorial debut, Poolman.

Image Group LA via Getty Images
Prints and Pants

White jeans, graphic button-down shirt and Chelsea boots—the LA native takes inspiration from a few different places to create a standout look on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bow Tie Bonus

The Don't Worry Darling star wore a brown Ralph Lauren tuxedo to the film's Venice Film Festival premiere.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Coffee Break

The actor threw on an all-black look for a quick coffee run in 2022.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Suits You

Serving unbuttoned shirt at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in 2020.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Boho Boy

Who else could pull off this Bode shirt and striped trouser combo with Gucci loafers?

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cream of the Crop

Standing out from crowd at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Country Club Chic

Another winning look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Summer Style

Pine arrived in a sharp look at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in 2023.

BACKGRID
Vacation Vibes

Flip-flops aside, this comfortable and cool look is airport style goals.

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Overall Effect

Between the pinstripe overalls, straw hat and bright red Vans, it's hard to miss this airport outfit.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Keeping It Casual

The style star even looks good when he's just hanging out with the bros.

James Devaney/GC Images
Dapper Pine

The Wonder Woman actor is suited for success in this tan look.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Ombre Fits

The actor incorporates three hues of maroon hues into one ensemble, going from light to dark.



