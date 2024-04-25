Chris Pine Reveals His Favorite Meme of Himself

Watch : Chris Pine Reveals the Story Behind His Style Evolution

Don't worry darling, Chris Pine knows he's meme-worthy.

The Star Trek star—who has been going viral for his eclectic fashion—has also become known as quite the meme star. But there's one online meme that reigns supreme for Chris.

"I really got a kick out of—I don't know if it's a meme—but it's a shot of when I was in Italy for the Don't Worry Darling thing and I think I'm looking up at a ceiling," he exclusively told E! News' Will Maruggi at the April 24 premiere of Poolman. "And the f--king comments were out of this world. They were so good."

"That and like the non-binary, lesbian aunt thing," he added. "I love that stuff, too." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.)

The first meme came from a series of photos taken of the 43-year-old in September 2022 during a press conference for Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival. As Chris noted, fans were quick to jump on the "Disassociating Chris" meme.