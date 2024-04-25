Chris Pine Reveals His Favorite Meme of Himself

Don't worry darling, Chris Pine knows he's meme-worthy.
The Star Trek star—who has been going viral for his eclectic fashion—has also become known as quite the meme star. But there's one online meme that reigns supreme for Chris.
"I really got a kick out of—I don't know if it's a meme—but it's a shot of when I was in Italy for the Don't Worry Darling thing and I think I'm looking up at a ceiling," he exclusively told E! News' Will Maruggi at the April 24 premiere of Poolman. "And the f--king comments were out of this world. They were so good."
"That and like the non-binary, lesbian aunt thing," he added. "I love that stuff, too." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.)
The first meme came from a series of photos taken of the 43-year-old in September 2022 during a press conference for Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival. As Chris noted, fans were quick to jump on the "Disassociating Chris" meme.
"Me filling the room with negative energy bc i don't wanna be there," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, with another joking, "chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point."
nine year old me on a road trip staring out the window while evanescence blasts in my CD player pic.twitter.com/hz5hvoX6ns— Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) September 5, 2022
Chris has also become meme-worthy for his "lesbian aunt" fashion, with one user posting on X alongside a photo of him, "I heard that Chris Pine is entering his middle aged lesbian aunt phase. Or wine aunt. I'm completely down with that. He's adorable."
In fact, the Wonder Woman alum is leaning into a new vibe for his directorial debut with Poolman—especially when it comes to his fashion choices.
"There comes a certain wonderful point in your life where you don't give as much of a FU anymore," he told E! News, "and I think I probably hit that point."
And it's not just the fashion vibes: Everything about Poolman filled Chris with happiness, as he noted he "tried to throw all the joy I could into it."
"This whole film—what I love about what we did—is it's the joy of everything," he continued, "of design, of clothes, of cinema, of film, of shooting on film, of characters and weird characters."
