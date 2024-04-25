Sophia Bush Details “Heartbreak” of Her Fertility Journey

Sophia Bush shared that she went through a "painful" fertility journey, explaining that she lost track of “how many examination tables I had lain on alone.”

Sophia Bush is getting candid about a difficult period. 

The One Tree Hill alum spoke out about her challenging fertility journey after tying the knot with estranged husband Grant Hughes in 2022. 

"After the wedding I found myself in the depths and heartbreak of the fertility process, which was the most clarifying experience of my life," Sophia explained in a Glamour essay published April 25. "It feels like society is finally making space for brutally honest conversations about how hard and painful any fertility journey is, but I kept mine private."

On top of the tough experience, Sophia was also coming face to face with the problems in her marriage to Grant, who she split with in June 2023

"I was trying to get through months of endless ultrasounds, hormone shots," Sophia continued, "so many blood draws that I have scar tissue in my veins, and retrieval after retrieval, while simultaneously realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn't necessarily speak the same emotional language I did."

The John Tucker Must Die alum felt something inside "seismically shift" after losing count of "how many examination tables I had lain on alone."

Sophia—who was married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006—recalled that six months into her fertility journey, "I knew deep down that I absolutely had made a mistake. It would take my head and heart a while longer to understand what my bones already knew."

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Two months after filing for divorce from Grant, she went public with her romance with U.S. soccer star Ashlyn Harris—a relationship that she said has "sutured some of my own childhood wounds" and helped her come to terms with her sexuality

"I think I've always known my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Sophia shared. "Right now I think the best word that defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

