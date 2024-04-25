Sophia Bush Details “Heartbreak” of Her Fertility Journey

Watch : Sophia Bush Shuts Down Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush is getting candid about a difficult period.

The One Tree Hill alum spoke out about her challenging fertility journey after tying the knot with estranged husband Grant Hughes in 2022.

"After the wedding I found myself in the depths and heartbreak of the fertility process, which was the most clarifying experience of my life," Sophia explained in a Glamour essay published April 25. "It feels like society is finally making space for brutally honest conversations about how hard and painful any fertility journey is, but I kept mine private."

On top of the tough experience, Sophia was also coming face to face with the problems in her marriage to Grant, who she split with in June 2023.

"I was trying to get through months of endless ultrasounds, hormone shots," Sophia continued, "so many blood draws that I have scar tissue in my veins, and retrieval after retrieval, while simultaneously realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn't necessarily speak the same emotional language I did."