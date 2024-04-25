Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Eggcellent 45th Birthday Party at IHOP

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday with friends at IHOP, complete with custom mugs, a naked birthday cake and an all-black dress code.

You'll flip over Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration.

The Kardashians star—who turned 45 on April 18—had quite the special belated birthday party as she was joined by several friends, as well as sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, for breakfast at IHOP.

Sharing a photo of the festivities on her April 24 Instagram Stories, Kourtney showed off customized Kourt x IHOP mugs, captioning her photo "birthday breakfast."

For the occasion, Kourtney's crew was instructed to wear "all f--cking black (pajamas, sweats, skeleton onesies)" on their invitations, as her pal Virginia Nazari revealed on Instagram. And, of course, the Poosh founder herself abided by the dress code, rocking a black, skeleton shirt, complete with a "Happy Birthday" headband.

Khloe also shared several photos from the birthday, writing on her Stories, "I love you my tiny goose."

The group enjoyed a naked birthday cake, custom made for Kourtney by her friend Jessica Wolfson, with the birthday girl saying on Instagram, "I have the best friends."

Absent from the party was Khloe's husband Travis Barker and their 5-month-old son Rocky, along with Kourtney's children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

And while Kourtney joked on Instagram in 2019 that IHOP is "not on brand," and instead a "once in a 7 year type thing," she's actually proven her love for the breakfast chain time and time again.

In fact, the reality star celebrated a baby shower there while pregnant with Reign in 2014, writing on Instagram at the time, "I have the best friends in the world! Sunday morning 9am IHOP in our pajamas! #fancyBabyShower."

Penelope even celebrated her 7th birthday at IHOP, with everyone once again wearing pajamas for the early morning outing.

To see more from Kourtney's 45th birthday celebrating, keep reading.

Birthday Girl

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday with friends at IHOP.

Kourt x IHOP

Sister Kim Kardashian showed off the custom mugs.

Invite Specifics

The group was invited to meet at IHOP at 11 a.m. and told to wear "all f--cking black."

Sisterly Love

Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet message for Kourtney as she posed with her birthday cake, saying, "I love you my tiny goose."

Blowing Out the Candles

Kourt was serenaded by her ladies, with her Vero adding, "Blessed to have your friendship."

Birthday Cake

The custom, naked birthday cake was made for Kourtney by her friend Jessica Wolfson.

The Tablescpae

Her friends decorated their table with white flowers, balloons and See's Candies chocolates.

Happy 45th Birthday

The Poosh founder thanked all the ladies for attending, writing on Instagram, "I have the best friends."

