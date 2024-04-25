Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Eggcellent 45th Birthday Party at IHOP

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Claim Kim Kardashian Threw Shade with Recent Photo

You'll flip over Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration.

The Kardashians star—who turned 45 on April 18—had quite the special belated birthday party as she was joined by several friends, as well as sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, for breakfast at IHOP.

Sharing a photo of the festivities on her April 24 Instagram Stories, Kourtney showed off customized Kourt x IHOP mugs, captioning her photo "birthday breakfast."

For the occasion, Kourtney's crew was instructed to wear "all f--cking black (pajamas, sweats, skeleton onesies)" on their invitations, as her pal Virginia Nazari revealed on Instagram. And, of course, the Poosh founder herself abided by the dress code, rocking a black, skeleton shirt, complete with a "Happy Birthday" headband.

Khloe also shared several photos from the birthday, writing on her Stories, "I love you my tiny goose."

The group enjoyed a naked birthday cake, custom made for Kourtney by her friend Jessica Wolfson, with the birthday girl saying on Instagram, "I have the best friends."