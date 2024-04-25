Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Planting Recording Devices and a Security Guard at Home in Emergency Filing

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

Christine Quinn is making further allegations against her estranged husband Christian Dumontet.

In court documents obtained by E! News April 25, the Selling Sunset star accused the software developer—with whom she shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet—of hiring a private security guard to "stalk me, harass me, and exclude me" from their once-shared Los Angeles home amid their divorce.

According to Quinn, her ex has been living elsewhere since his March 19 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a domestic incident involving Quinn and their son. After spending some time with family in Dallas, Quinn said she returned to their L.A. home to find it "ransacked by a complete stranger" who said he had been hired by Dumontet "surveil and occupy the property."

"I discovered that the property was intentionally left in a hazardous, filthy, and unlivable condition," the reality star said. "I believe the home was completely trashed so that I would be unable to occupy the residence with my son."