Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Planting Recording Devices and a Security Guard at Home in Emergency Filing

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.
Christine Quinn is making further allegations against her estranged husband Christian Dumontet.
In court documents obtained by E! News April 25, the Selling Sunset star accused the software developer—with whom she shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet—of hiring a private security guard to "stalk me, harass me, and exclude me" from their once-shared Los Angeles home amid their divorce.
According to Quinn, her ex has been living elsewhere since his March 19 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a domestic incident involving Quinn and their son. After spending some time with family in Dallas, Quinn said she returned to their L.A. home to find it "ransacked by a complete stranger" who said he had been hired by Dumontet "surveil and occupy the property."
"I discovered that the property was intentionally left in a hazardous, filthy, and unlivable condition," the reality star said. "I believe the home was completely trashed so that I would be unable to occupy the residence with my son."
Upon a walk-through, Quinn said she also discovered multiple Apple AirTags and battery-operated cameras "hidden all throughout the residence."
The 35-year-old added that "most disturbingly, my underwear had been taken from my drawer and were strewn on top of the bed in the master bedroom."
In her emergency filing, Quinn claimed Dumontet, 45, is "hiding out in an undisclosed location indefinitely" in what she believes is an attempt to avoid being served with a temporary restraining order, which she was granted last month in the wake of his arrest. The realtor requested the court to intervene and "ensure that these proceedings move forward without further delay."
"I cannot risk losing this protection, and therefore time is of the essence," Quinn wrote in the filing, adding that she feels she and her son "remain in grave danger everyday."
Her request has since been denied, according to court records obtained by E! News.
A source close to Dumontet told E! April 25 the claim that he is hiding out is "absurd."
Dumontet has denied allegations of domestic violence, writing in a March 26 court filing that there has "never been incidents."
