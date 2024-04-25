Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Planting Recording Devices and a Security Guard at Home in Emergency Filing

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn accused her estranged husband Christian Dumontet of hiding cameras and tracking devices around their home amid their divorce.

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

Christine Quinn is making further allegations against her estranged husband Christian Dumontet.

In court documents obtained by E! News April 25, the Selling Sunset star accused the software developer—with whom she shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet—of hiring a private security guard to "stalk me, harass me, and exclude me" from their once-shared Los Angeles home amid their divorce.

According to Quinn, her ex has been living elsewhere since his March 19 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a domestic incident involving Quinn and their son. After spending some time with family in Dallas, Quinn said she returned to their L.A. home to find it "ransacked by a complete stranger" who said he had been hired by Dumontet "surveil and occupy the property."

"I discovered that the property was intentionally left in a hazardous, filthy, and unlivable condition," the reality star said. "I believe the home was completely trashed so that I would be unable to occupy the residence with my son."

Upon a walk-through, Quinn said she also discovered multiple Apple AirTags and battery-operated cameras "hidden all throughout the residence." 

The 35-year-old added that "most disturbingly, my underwear had been taken from my drawer and were strewn on top of the bed in the master bedroom."

In her emergency filing, Quinn claimed Dumontet, 45, is "hiding out in an undisclosed location indefinitely" in what she believes is an attempt to avoid being served with a temporary restraining order, which she was granted last month in the wake of his arrest. The realtor requested the court to intervene and "ensure that these proceedings move forward without further delay."

 

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

"I cannot risk losing this protection, and therefore time is of the essence," Quinn wrote in the filing, adding that she feels she and her son "remain in grave danger everyday."

Her request has since been denied, according to court records obtained by E! News.

A source close to Dumontet told E! April 25 the claim that he is hiding out is "absurd."

Dumontet has denied allegations of domestic violence, writing in a March 26 court filing that there has "never been incidents."

For more details into Quinn and Dumontet's relationship, keep reading.

Gotham/GC Images

Romance Reveal

During the season two premiere of Selling Sunset, real estate agent Christine Quinn announced her engagement to entrepreneur Christian Dumontet.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Engagement Party

Later in the season, the couple hosted an engagement party, where Dumontet gave a speech dedicated to his bride-to-be.

"Christine, I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago and I absolutely fell head over heels in love with you," he said. "We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wedding Celebration

The pair tied the knot in December 2019, with Netflix cameras filming the festivities. 

Instagram/Christine Quinn

Baby Joy

In May 2021, following an emergency C-section, the couple welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Legal Trouble

Dumontet was arrested on March 19 and booked on assault with a deadly weapon following a call involving a domestic dispute, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. 

A day later, he was arrested again for returning to the family's home despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order.

In a March 26 court filing, Dumontet denied Quinn's accusations against him, stating there had "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Divorce

Dumontet filed for divorce in early April, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. In court documents obtained by E! News, he requested sole legal and physical custody of their son and asked the court to prohibit Quinn from receiving spousal support.

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

