Murder Victim Margo Compton’s Audio Diaries Revealed in Secrets of the Hells Angels Docuseries

Details in a 47-year-old murder case are being uncovered.

The audio diaries of Margo Compton—who was killed execution-style in Oregon in 1977, alongside her twin daughters, Sylvia and Sandra, 6, and her then-boyfriend's son Gary Seslar—will be broadcast for the first time in over four decades in A&E's chilling new docuseries, The Secrets of the Hells Angels.

"This is really hard," Compton says in a diary clip shared in E! News exclusive sneak peek from the eight-part series. "There's so much I want to tell, about a girl who had gotten married very young and wanted out of that marriage for some very good reasons."

Compton—who was 24 at the time of her death—later reflects on her tumultuous marriage to Hells Angels wannabe Doug Compton, a key figure in Detective Sergeant Mark Graham's 18-year journey to uncovering who was responsible for the killings.

"That night, he beat me so bad," she recalls in another clip of her audio diary, "my back is still screwed up from it."