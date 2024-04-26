Ace the Tenniscore Trend With These Winning Styles from SKIMS, lululemon, Alo Yoga, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Game, set, match! Get ready to serve up some serious style and ace the tenniscore trend with the ultimate shopping guide. Whether you're a tennis pro or just love the sporty chic vibe, I've got everything you need to score big on and off the court.
From cute skirts that will have you feeling like a grand slam queen to fashionable and functional dresses that are sure to make a racquet, I've scoured the courts of lululemon, Abercrombie, SKIMS, Amazon, Etsy, Alo Yoga, Kate Spade, and more to bring you the hottest must-haves. Gear up with playful accessories like tennis ball hair clips and tote bags adorned with racket designs, guaranteed to add a fun and sporty flair to your ensemble. So, grab your racket and get ready to volley into style.
lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress
Elevate your athleisure game with the perfect dress for both on-court action and off-court style. Crafted with Everlux fabric, it offers superior moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and dry during any activity. The short-lined design ensures freedom of movement, while the sleek silhouette keeps you looking effortlessly chic wherever you go.
The Creating Studio Hamptons Tennis Club Oversized Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt has a stylish tennis-inspired design that adds a sporty chic vibe to your look. Whether you're heading to the court or lounging at home, its oversized fit ensures maximum comfort and versatility.
Imily Bela Women's Cable Short Sleeve Sweater
This collared sweater brings a contemporary twist on traditional tennis attire. Its versatile design transitions seamlessly from the court to casual outings, making it a wardrobe essential for fashion-forward tennis enthusiasts.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Logo Skort
Get a grand slam for style with the first-ever tennis skirt from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Available in four stunning colors, this skirt combines performance and fashion for the ultimate court-ready look.
Clipoki Collapsible Water Bottle
Stay trendy and hydrated with this sleek, leakproof accessory that's as functional as it is fashionable. This tennis ball-inspired water bottle adds a playful touch to your ensemble, perfectly complementing your on-court style. With its collapsible design, this bottle easily folds up for convenient storage.
Sporteez Glam Slam Sliding Ponytail Holder
This tennis-inspired accessory adds a playful touch to your ponytail while keeping your hair secure during intense matches. Versatile and stylish, this ponytail holder doubles as a trendy bracelet or a unique embellishment for your bag or water bottle, allowing you to showcase your love for the game wherever you go.
Gimmedat Tennis Stud Earrings
Complete your tennis-inspired ensemble with racket-shaped earrings, crafted to perfection for the ultimate sports fashion statement.
Cugoao Tennis Dress
Step into effortless style with a high-quality tennis dress seamlessly combines comfort and style for any occasion. Choose from 15 colors.
Kate Spade Tennis Printed Small Card Holder Wristlet
With slots for cards and a zippered compartment for coins or keys, this tennis print wristlet perfect accessory for when you want to travel light.
Speedy Pros Soft Baseball Cap Tennis Sports Embroidery
This hat adds a touch of sporty sophistication to any look. Its adjustable closure ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear, while its classic design complements any outfit effortlessly. There are tons of colors to choose from and options for custom embroidery.
Gymshark Sport Dress
Introducing the epitome of sporty elegance: the Gymshark Sport Dress. Crafted with performance in mind, this dress seamlessly blends comfort and style, making it perfect for both workouts and casual outings. Its breathable fabric and flattering silhouette ensure you stay cool and confident all day long.
Marrywindix 5 Pieces Sport Wear Athletic Visors
These visors are the perfect blend of sporty and chic, adding a touch of tenniscore style to any outfit. Shoppers gave these 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Spade Grand Slam 3D Tennis Raquet Crossbody
Whether you're a tennis enthusiast or simply love statement accessories, this crossbody bag is a grand slam addition to your collection. This novelty bag's unique 3D tennis racquet design is sure to turn heads and its compact size makes it perfect for carrying your essentials while adding a playful touch to any outfit.
Super Fly Goods Novelty Tennis Socks
Step onto the court in style in socks decorated with a playful "overserved" tennis pun and delightful racket print.
IUGA Womens Tennis Dress with Built in Shorts & Bra
Style meets functionality in the most captivating way with this dress that adds a modern twist to your athleisure collection. It comes in 5 colors.
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Dania Dress
Make a statement on sunny in this bright, vibrant dress made from fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Its lightweight and breathable fabric ensure you stay comfortable all day long, whether you're lounging poolside or out for a stroll.
UPware Tennis Racket Wine Stopper
This charming stopper features a beautiful tennis racket design, adding a touch of tenniscore to your wine bottle.
Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit V-Neck Pullover & Tennis Club Sweater Knit Skirt
This luxurious sweater exudes both comfort and sophistication, perfect for any occasion. Pair it effortlessly with the matching skirt for a coordinated look that's both chic and sporty.
Attraco 2 Piece Tennis Dress
This coordinated look exudes confidence on and off the court. Crafted with high-quality, breathable fabric, it ensures optimal comfort and freedom of movement no matter what the day brings your way.
Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX One-Shoulder Strappy-Back Slim Tank & YPB motionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt
Dress to impress with this chic outfit. The skirt's hybrid design combines elegance with athleticism, featuring pleats for a chic touch and motiontek fabric for flexibility and comfort. Pair it with the matching tank top, boasting a stylish one-shoulder silhouette and a strappy back detail.
Kate Spade Tennis Raquet Club Quarter Zip Pullover
You'll love this jacket that perfect blends sporty chic and functionality. Featuring a stylish quarter-zip design adorned with a tennis racquet motif, this is an essential layering piece.
Monidan Sport Ball Beaded Bracelet
Whether you're cheering on your favorite player or hitting the court yourself, this bracelet serves as a stylish reminder of your love for the game.
Jollycode Women's Cable Knit V Neck Sweater
Elevate your style game with a chic addition to the tenniscore trend. Made with soft and cozy fabric, this sweater has a timeless design with a modern twist, perfect for both on and off the court.
Amrandom Tennis Jacket
This fun jacket is the ultimate addition to your tennis wardrobe. Its zip-up design ensures easy layering, while the lightweight construction provides optimal comfort.
Graphics & More Tennis Ball Bobby Pins
These tennis ball clips are perfect for showcasing your love for the game in a fun and fashionable way. These sporty chic accessories are sure to serve up compliments wherever you go.
Tenniscore Green Tennis Bag
This tote bag has an eye-catching design adorned with tennis rackets, perfect for showcasing your passion for the sport. Its spacious interior and sturdy construction make it ideal for carrying your tennis essentials to and from the court.
Mark & Graham Sport Canvas Tote Bag
Crafted with durable canvas and adorned with a charming tennis ball design, this tote bag is as fashionable as it is functional. Personalize it with your initials or monogram to make it uniquely yours and add a touch of individuality to your ensemble.
