Psst! Target’s Spring Home Sale Has Hundreds of Deals up to 50% off on Furniture, Kitchen Items & More

Spring is officially here, and that probably means you're starting to hunt for a new apartment since many of our leases our coming to an end. And while moving calls for a lot of chaos, one good thing about finding your new home is being able to fill it with a bunch of cute furniture. Whether you're starting from zero or looking to revamp your style, shopping for furniture online can especially be tricky. While yes, you can choose to go in person, but many of us rarely have the time for that. So online shopping it is, but keep in mind many things still need to be considered while going the online route. For example, like making sure the measurements are exact (don't ask how I got my couch through my tiny NY apartment entryway…), or what materials each item is made of, or even reading the fine print VERY carefully. Doing all this while sticking to your budget may seem even trickier, but lucky for us, Target has us covered with their spring home sale.
With major deals on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, kitchen and dining items plus so much more, you'll be able to save big on all your new home pieces. But make sure to hurry, because this sale is only running until tomorrow, April 26th. So, if you're ready to start shopping, keep scrolling for my top picks from Target's spring home sale that I've deemed as *add to cart*-worthy as an E! shopping editor.
Shop Target Furniture Deals
Buylateral Andros 6 Drawer Dresser with Faux Cane
Now's your chance to buy your dream cane dresser on sale. This eclectic piece of furniture features six spacious drawers and is the perfect way to incorporate more natural textures into your bedroom style.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Leather Upholstered Accent Arm Chair
Between its rich brown faux leather material and foam-filled attached cushion, there's a lot to love about this accent chair. Add a patterned throw pillow for a final cozy touch.
Buylateral Medford Corner Desk
If you live in a small apartment, this corner desk is exactly what you need when you're running low on space. Not only is it compact and fits in any corner, it also offers bottom shelf storage for books as well as a drawer for office supplies. Choose from eight colorways.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Marble Top Drink Side Table
If your personal taste leans more modern, you'll love adding this marble drink side table to your living room for an extra unique touch. Place it next to an accent chair to perch your drink, book, or succulent plant.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Leather & Metal Accent Chair
Industrial lovers rejoice because this sleek faux leather and metal accent chair is finally on sale for less than $120. Don't forget to snag its matching ottoman while you're at it (I know I will!!).
Nourison Modern Jute Checkered Indoor Area Rug
If you're looking to stay on trend but want to keep things neutral, opt for this modern jute checkered rug to liven things up in your living room or bedroom. Made with jute fibers reinforced with cotton and synthetic yarns that are machine washable, you won't have to worry much about spills.
Shop Target Kitchen Deals
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine
In case you haven't heard, the famous Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine is on major sale for a whopping $99.99 right now. So, make sure to snag yours before it's too late. We're currently eyeing this gorgeous pale blue machine to add a pop of color to our coffee station.
LifeStraw Home 7-Cup Water Filter Pitcher
Once you own a LifeStraw water filter pitcher, you'll never want to use any other brand again. With unmatched filtration against bacteria, parasites, lead, microplastics, PFAS, and 30+ contaminants, it transforms tap water taste while reducing plastic bottle dependency, all wrapped in a stunning seven-cup design.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
For those tiresome nights when you're in a rush to cook dinner, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is here to save the day. Featuring four cooking functions, a five-quart capacity, and air crisp technology for the crispiest results, you'll be able to whip up a meal in a matter of minutes.
JoyJolt Layla Red Wine Glasses
In our opinion, you can never have too many wine glasses (hey, accidents happen!). This set of four is made with 100% crystal and claims to be shatterproof, so you can enjoy them for many years to come.
