When Is Wayfair Way Day 2024? Everything You Need to Know to Score the Best Deals

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Get ready for the home sales event of the season. Way Day, Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, is back!

The retailer's massive sale includes up to 80% off the most-wanted home furniture, including bedroom furniture, living room furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, and more.

Planning on upgrading some of your big and small home appliances, dish and silverware sets, or even your bedding? During the big deals event, Wayfair shoppers will be able to save on must-have kitchen goods, kitchen appliances, duvets, sheet sets, pillows, and customer-loved robot vacuums.

But before you start filling up your digital shopping cart with all the Wayfair goodies you've had your eye on, here's what you need to know.

When is Way Day 2024?

The massive spring savings event is back in 2024! Be sure to mark your calendars.

This year, the Way Day sale will run from May 4 through May 6.

If you plan to start shopping the sale the second it starts, know that the deals won't drop until midnight Eastern Time on May 4 and will only run through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6.

What will be on sale for Way Day 2024?

Fans of Birch Lane and AllModern, rejoice! Wayfair will have a number of its top brands on sale, including Birch Lane, Kelly Clarkson Home, AllModern, Andover Mills, and many more.

Can't wait until May 4? Start shopping Wayfair's early Way Day deals now!