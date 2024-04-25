Selena Gomez Addresses Rumors She's Selling Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez's heart doesn't want to say goodbye to Rare Beauty anytime soon.
The Only Murders in the Building star addressed the rumors that she's getting ready to sell her famed beauty brand, and luckily for fans of Rare Beauty, Selena is sticking around for the foreseeable future.
"I don't think I'm going anywhere," she said during a conversation for the 2024 TIME100 Summit April 24. "I am enjoying this a little too much."
The 31-year-old—who is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco —added that Rare Beauty has "so many fun things coming up" and that she's "just looking forward to being a part of this."
As she put it: "This is my pride and joy."
Rare Beauty is especially near and dear to her heart as the brand's focus isn't only on beauty, but also on mental health, with a percentage of sales going towards mental health care and support resources through the Rare Beauty Impact Fund.
"I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission," she continued. "It was actually a dream that kind of happened within this brand, and on top of it we were able to make hopefully decent products."
And that focus on mental health support is particularly important to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, as she's been very candid about her bipolar diagnosis.
"All these confusing things were happening," Selena explained. "Once I finally found the answer, it wasn't ‘Oh, I have this problem.' It actually made me feel better to know and understand what was happening in my mind."
According to Rare Beauty's Vice President of Social Impact and Inclusion, Elyse Cohen, the Impact Fund has already raised more than $13 million dollars since its launch. And Selena is endlessly thankful for the community Rare Beauty has helped build.
"That is what makes me happy every night when I go to sleep," she said, "because it's mission driven."
