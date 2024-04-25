Selena Gomez Addresses Rumors She's Selling Rare Beauty

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Dating Rumor Linking Her to JFK's Grandson

Selena Gomez's heart doesn't want to say goodbye to Rare Beauty anytime soon.

The Only Murders in the Building star addressed the rumors that she's getting ready to sell her famed beauty brand, and luckily for fans of Rare Beauty, Selena is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere," she said during a conversation for the 2024 TIME100 Summit April 24. "I am enjoying this a little too much."

The 31-year-old—who is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco —added that Rare Beauty has "so many fun things coming up" and that she's "just looking forward to being a part of this."

As she put it: "This is my pride and joy."

Rare Beauty is especially near and dear to her heart as the brand's focus isn't only on beauty, but also on mental health, with a percentage of sales going towards mental health care and support resources through the Rare Beauty Impact Fund.