What Matty Healy's Mom Has to Say About Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Matty Healy's mom isn't going to s--t talk Taylor Swift under the table.

Nearly a week after the release of The Tortured Poets Department—an album full of songs presumed by fans to be about The 1975 frontman—Denise Welch was able to make light of an otherwise tense situation between her son and the "Fortnight" singer. In fact, she had a quippy response when asked by a fellow anchor if she knew Taylor had an album out.

"I wasn't aware she had an album out at all," the TV host joked on the April 25 episode of British talk show Loose Women, on which she often acts as a panelist. "I haven't heard anything about it."

And after her comment earned some laughs from the audience, Denise—who has met Taylor before and posted about it on her Instagram—said more earnestly, "I wish her all the best."

After TTPD dropped on April 19, fans of Taylor were quick to note that many of the album's tracks appear to be about Matty, whom she dated for a few weeks last summer, rather than former boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. Amid fans' speculation, Matty provided his thoughts on the record earlier this week.