Hurry! Everything at J. Crew Factory Is Now 50% Off, Including Their Chicest Linen Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nothing gets our attention more than a sale. From up to 95% off at Nasty Gal to up to 50% off at Banana Republic Factory and new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section, you can count on us to fill you in on all of the amazing sales you might have missed. Another sale that got our attention is happening over at J. Crew Factory. Currently, you'll be able to enjoy 50% off sitewide, plus an additional 60% off clearance styles when you use the code SUMMER60. And we have to say, they have tons of spring and summer staples at discounted prices, so you can shop guilt-free.

They have deals on so many linen-blend pieces, like these pleated trousers (originally $118 but now $59), a chic blazer (originally $178 but now $88), and this trendy vest (originally $89.50 but now $44.50) that you can layer over a t-shirt or style on its own. They also have an amazing selection of dress that you can dress up or down, like this $128 tiered midi dress with puff sleeves, which you can score for $64.50 and this $128 one-shoulder belted dress that you can get for $64.50. Needless to say, if you have a vacation coming, an event planned, or just need to add a few warm weather pieces to your wardrobe now's the time to do so because this sale won't last forever. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals from J. Crew Factory's sale, where you can get 50% off everything.