Hurry! Everything at J. Crew Factory Is Now 50% Off, Including Their Chicest Linen Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing gets our attention more than a sale. From up to 95% off at Nasty Gal to up to 50% off at Banana Republic Factory and new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section, you can count on us to fill you in on all of the amazing sales you might have missed. Another sale that got our attention is happening over at J. Crew Factory. Currently, you'll be able to enjoy 50% off sitewide, plus an additional 60% off clearance styles when you use the code SUMMER60. And we have to say, they have tons of spring and summer staples at discounted prices, so you can shop guilt-free.
They have deals on so many linen-blend pieces, like these pleated trousers (originally $118 but now $59), a chic blazer (originally $178 but now $88), and this trendy vest (originally $89.50 but now $44.50) that you can layer over a t-shirt or style on its own. They also have an amazing selection of dress that you can dress up or down, like this $128 tiered midi dress with puff sleeves, which you can score for $64.50 and this $128 one-shoulder belted dress that you can get for $64.50. Needless to say, if you have a vacation coming, an event planned, or just need to add a few warm weather pieces to your wardrobe now's the time to do so because this sale won't last forever. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals from J. Crew Factory's sale, where you can get 50% off everything.
Classic Jean Jacket
Spring weather calls for a classic jean jacket and this one is perfect. It's got a feminine fit with a hint of stretch for added comfort and hits right below the waist. It's available in white denim and a traditional blue wash.
Tiered Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves
With its square neckline, tiered skirt, and puff sleeves, it doesn't get much cuter than this midi dress. The smocked back makes for a comfy fit plus it has pockets! It also comes in regular and petite sizes.
Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pleated Trouser Pant
Since these pleated trousers are made from a linen-blend, they're the perfect pair of pants for when the weather is warm but you still want to look put together. Choose from five colors and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest
Whether you layer it over a t-shirt or wear it on its own, this linen-blend vest is a summer must-have. Choose from two colors.
High-Neck Mix-Knit Dress
This sleeveless midi dress is so amazing because it can easily be styled up or down, either with a belt and some heels or a pair of white sneakers. Choose from three colors.
Gauze Button-Up Shirt
Button down but make it summer. This shirt is made from a breezy, textured gauze that's so lightweight. It's available in eight colors as well as regular and petite sizes.
Wide-Leg Crop Jean in All-Day Stretch
You'll wear these wide-leg jeans all the time. The best part is that it has a hint of stretch which makes them super comfy. It's available in three different washes along with regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Linen-Blend Short-Sleeve Polo Sweater
Made from a linen blend, this collared polo sweater is giving major old money vibes, plus it's so soft. Choose from four colors.
Linen-Blend One-Button Blazer
It's time to swap your winter blazer to this lighter weight one, which is made from a blend of cotton and linen, because you can still look professional without sweating to death. It comes in four colors and petite and regular sizes.
One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Looking for a classy dress that will never go out of style? Go for this one-shoulder midi dress with a ruffle sleeve, waist-cinching belt, and flowy skirt. Choose from two colors as well as regular and petite sizes.
