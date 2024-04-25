Chris Pine Reveals the Story Behind His Unrecognizable Style Evolution

Wonder no more: Chris Pine is shedding light on his fashion evolution.
Indeed, when the 43-year-old stepped onto the carpet April 24 for his new movie Poolman, it was in homage to his character Darren Barrenman that he arrived.
Gone were the lusciously groomed and highlighted locks of the Don't Worry Darling press circuit, and in were even longer and more robustly highlighted tresses. To go along with his hair, Chris donned an "I Heart LA" shirt, tan blazer complete with pink flower boutonniere and noticeably short shorts—all the better to show off his tube socks and hiking boots. He topped off his look—literally—with orange-mirrored sunglasses.
"I think there comes a certain wonderful point in your life," Chris told E! News' Will Maruggi of his outfit, "where you don't give as much of a FU anymore, and I think I probably hit that point. This whole film, what I love about what we did is it's the joy of everything, of design, of clothes, of cinema, of film, of shooting on film, of characters and weird characters."
He added, "So, I tried to throw all the joy I could into it." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.)
And though Chris chose to channel the eclectic and often eccentric lead character of his movie—which is also his directorial debut—for the Poolman premiere, the Princess Diaries alum said his usual style preferences are much more refined.
"For many years it was Lapo Elkann," Chris said of his style icon, adding of the Italian businessman, "who's just got insane style. I'm now into early ‘80s Harrison Ford. So I really like a penny loafer with like a Levi jean and a blazer, I think that's pretty fly. And Tom Selleck. So I'm in an ‘80s thing."
An '80s vibe that, in addition to his character, partly inspired his premiere look.
"The short shorts were definitely inspired by Tom Selleck," the Wonder Woman 1984 star joked. "There's no lie about that."
Poolman hits theaters May 10, but until then don't miss more from the premiere on E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.