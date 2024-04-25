Chris Pine Reveals the Story Behind His Unrecognizable Style Evolution

Watch : Chris Pine Reacts to Viral Shorts Pictures

Wonder no more: Chris Pine is shedding light on his fashion evolution.

Indeed, when the 43-year-old stepped onto the carpet April 24 for his new movie Poolman, it was in homage to his character Darren Barrenman that he arrived.

Gone were the lusciously groomed and highlighted locks of the Don't Worry Darling press circuit, and in were even longer and more robustly highlighted tresses. To go along with his hair, Chris donned an "I Heart LA" shirt, tan blazer complete with pink flower boutonniere and noticeably short shorts—all the better to show off his tube socks and hiking boots. He topped off his look—literally—with orange-mirrored sunglasses.

"I think there comes a certain wonderful point in your life," Chris told E! News' Will Maruggi of his outfit, "where you don't give as much of a FU anymore, and I think I probably hit that point. This whole film, what I love about what we did is it's the joy of everything, of design, of clothes, of cinema, of film, of shooting on film, of characters and weird characters."

He added, "So, I tried to throw all the joy I could into it."