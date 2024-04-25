Exclusive

Chris Pine Reveals the Story Behind His Unrecognizable Style Evolution

Chris Pine stepped out onto the red carpet of his directorial debut Poolman in a look that, at the very least, turned heads. Let him explain.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 25, 2024 7:09 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetPremieresChris PineCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Chris Pine Reacts to Viral Shorts Pictures

Wonder no more: Chris Pine is shedding light on his fashion evolution.

Indeed, when the 43-year-old stepped onto the carpet April 24 for his new movie Poolman, it was in homage to his character Darren Barrenman that he arrived.

Gone were the lusciously groomed and highlighted locks of the Don't Worry Darling press circuit, and in were even longer and more robustly highlighted tresses. To go along with his hair, Chris donned an "I Heart LA" shirt, tan blazer complete with pink flower boutonniere and noticeably short shorts—all the better to show off his tube socks and hiking boots. He topped off his look—literally—with orange-mirrored sunglasses. 

"I think there comes a certain wonderful point in your life," Chris told E! NewsWill Maruggi of his outfit, "where you don't give as much of a FU anymore, and I think I probably hit that point. This whole film, what I love about what we did is it's the joy of everything, of design, of clothes, of cinema, of film, of shooting on film, of characters and weird characters."

He added, "So, I tried to throw all the joy I could into it." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m.)

photos
Chris Pine Attends 2022 Venice Film Festival

And though Chris chose to channel the eclectic and often eccentric lead character of his movie—which is also his directorial debut—for the Poolman premiere, the Princess Diaries alum said his usual style preferences are much more refined. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

The Simpsons Kills Off Original Character After 35 Seasons

2

Donna Kelce Has Gorgeous Reaction to Taylor Swift’s TTPD Album

3

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

"For many years it was Lapo Elkann," Chris said of his style icon, adding of the Italian businessman, "who's just got insane style. I'm now into early ‘80s Harrison Ford. So I really like a penny loafer with like a Levi jean and a blazer, I think that's pretty fly. And Tom Selleck. So I'm in an ‘80s thing."

An '80s vibe that, in addition to his character, partly inspired his premiere look. 

"The short shorts were definitely inspired by Tom Selleck," the Wonder Woman 1984 star joked. "There's no lie about that."

Poolman hits theaters May 10, but until then don't miss more from the premiere on E! News tonight, April 25 at 11:30 p.m. and keep reading to see more of Chris' best red carpet looks. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mr. Bond?

Pine looked dashing in a textbook tuxedo at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.

KCS Presse / MEGA

Hello Sunshine

The Star Trek star rocked a yellow suit while visiting Paris in 2019.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Staying in Character

The actor dons shorts and hiking boots at the premiere of his directorial debut, Poolman.

Image Group LA via Getty Images
Prints and Pants

White jeans, graphic button-down shirt and Chelsea boots—the LA native takes inspiration from a few different places to create a standout look on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bow Tie Bonus

The Don't Worry Darling star wore a brown Ralph Lauren tuxedo to the film's Venice Film Festival premiere.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Coffee Break

The actor threw on an all-black look for a quick coffee run in 2022.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Suits You

Serving unbuttoned shirt at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in 2020.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Boho Boy

Who else could pull off this Bode shirt and striped trouser combo with Gucci loafers?

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cream of the Crop

Standing out from crowd at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Country Club Chic

Another winning look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Summer Style

Pine arrived in a sharp look at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in 2023.

BACKGRID
Vacation Vibes

Flip-flops aside, this comfortable and cool look is airport style goals.

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Overall Effect

Between the pinstripe overalls, straw hat and bright red Vans, it's hard to miss this airport outfit.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Keeping It Casual

The style star even looks good when he's just hanging out with the bros.

James Devaney/GC Images
Dapper Pine

The Wonder Woman actor is suited for success in this tan look.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Ombre Fits

The actor incorporates three hues of maroon hues into one ensemble, going from light to dark.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Simpsons Kills Off Original Character After 35 Seasons

2

Donna Kelce Has Gorgeous Reaction to Taylor Swift’s TTPD Album

3

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

4

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

5

Sophia Bush Details the Moment She Fell in Love With Ashlyn Harris