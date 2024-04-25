The Simpsons Kills Off Original Character After 35 Seasons

Watch : Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS

A stool will remain empty at Moe's Tavern from now on.

After all, The Simpsons character Larry the Barfly, voiced by Harry Shearer, was killed off after 35 seasons on the longest-running animated series.

In the April 21 episode, "Cremains of the Day," Homer Simpson and friends Lenny Leonard (also voiced by Harry), Carl Carlson and Moe Szyslak feel bad about knowing so little about Larry, who died in the bar. To absolve themselves of their guilt, the four venture to Serenity Falls to spread his ashes.

The 765th episode of the series was the first to give insight into the barfly—who was first seen in the 1989 pilot—such as his full name (that would be Lawrence Dalrymple) and his love for fishing.

While Larry will no longer be part of Harry's repertoire, he will continue to voice several other characters, including Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Reverend Lovejoy and Principal Skinner—for now.