Jeezy Denies Ex Jeannie Mai's "Deeply Disturbing" Abuse Allegations

Watch : How Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Filing For Divorce

Jeezy is speaking out against allegations made by his estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

After The Real alum filed court documents in their divorce case accusing the rapper of abusing her during their relationship, he issued a swift response.

"The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," Jeezy, who shares 2-year-old daughter Monaco with Jeannie, said in a statement to E! News April 25. "This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous."

"It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody," he continued. "Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

E! News has reached out to Jeannie's rep for a response to Jeezy's comments and has not heard back.

Jeannie's April 25 paperwork, filed in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court and obtained by E! News, states that "the safety and well-being of the minor child while in the care and custody of Father has been of utmost concern to Mother since she first learned that Father was seeking a divorce."