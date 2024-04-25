Jeezy Denies Ex Jeannie Mai's "Deeply Disturbing" Abuse Allegations

Jeezy is speaking out against allegations made by his estranged wife Jeannie Mai.
After The Real alum filed court documents in their divorce case accusing the rapper of abusing her during their relationship, he issued a swift response.
"The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," Jeezy, who shares 2-year-old daughter Monaco with Jeannie, said in a statement to E! News April 25. "This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous."
"It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody," he continued. "Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."
E! News has reached out to Jeannie's rep for a response to Jeezy's comments and has not heard back.
Jeannie's April 25 paperwork, filed in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court and obtained by E! News, states that "the safety and well-being of the minor child while in the care and custody of Father has been of utmost concern to Mother since she first learned that Father was seeking a divorce."
The docs also list when the alleged abuse occurred, including an incident in Miami in January 2022—the same month Monaco was born—when Jeezy "hurled insults" at Jeannie and struck her "with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage" when she tried to leave a car they were in at the time.
Per the filing, three months later—in April 2022—Jeezy allegedly choked Jeannie from behind as she was ascending the stairs at the San Francisco Ritz Carlton.
Jeezy—real name Jay Wayne Jenkins—submitted documents to end their two-year marriage in September 2023.
In court docs obtained by NBC News at the time, the 46-year-old noted that he and Jeannie, 45, were "living in a bona fide state of separation," calling their marriage "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."
Three months later, Jeannie addressed their breakup in an interview with Jennifer Hudson.
"I think I'm doing better now," she said on the Dec. 4 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At the time, when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. Today, it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."
In fact, Monaco is already teaching Jeannie a few life lessons.
"I'm not gonna lie, Monaco takes full front seat in my life. She's 1,000 percent my priority and my schedule," Jeannie recently told E! News. "But I'm learning how to position myself so that I get what I need as well."