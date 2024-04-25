Score 67% off an HP Laptop, 44% off a Bissell Cleaner & More at QVC's Friends & Family Sale

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As shopping editors, one of our favorite parts of the job is finding crazy-good sales on the interweb for you to shop to your heart's content, whether you're looking for trendy clothes, aesthetic home decor or more. We come across a lot of sales on a regular basis, and at this point, there's not much that can catch us by surprise. Every now and then, though, a deal comes along that makes us stop, drop, and shop as fast as we can.

Enter QVC's Friends & Family Sale, which kicked off today and is running until Sunday, April 28. It's jam-packed with amazing savings on shopper-loved products, many of which are at their lowest prices ever. We pored through the sale to find the best deals, with picks from Bissell, Shark, IT Cosmetics, HP & more.

These savings won't last forever, though, so let's get right to it. Happy shopping!