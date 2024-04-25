Score 67% off an HP Laptop, 44% off a Bissell Cleaner & More at QVC's Friends & Family Sale

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Bissell PowerSteamer Duo 2-in-1 Steam Mop with 9 Tools
Give your home a powerfully deep clean with the PowerSteamer Duo mop from top-rated home brand Bissell. The set comes with a two-in-one mop that delivers steam on demand, a detachable handheld steamer, and all the accessories you need to wave goodbye to bacteria, grime & mold.
IT Cosmetics Glow with Confidence CC+ SPF 50 3-Pc Collection
Normally, one tube of IT Cosmetics' cult-classic CC+ cream retails at $47. Right now, for less than $3 more, you can score not only the cream but also a top-rated blush & blush brush! In other words, this is the perfect summer makeup essentials kit, and we're sure your wallet will love it as much as you do.
HP 14-Inch Touch Laptop, Intel 128GB Storage w/ HP Wireless Mouse & MS365
Quality that will impress at a price you'll adore — that's exactly what this HP laptop bundle will deliver. It comes with a sleek, lightweight touchscreen laptop that's designed to keep up with you from work to home, along with a wireless mouse and yearlong Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Not to mention, it's available in four gorgeous colors.
Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum with QuadClean And (2) Tools
Dust bunnies, hairballs, and food crumbles don't stand a chance against this powerful Shark cordless vacuum, even if they're nestled into the deepest nooks & crannies of your carpet. The cleaner is equipped with innovative features like PowerFins, DirtDetect, FloorDetect, EdgeDetect, and LightDetect, and it also comes with a crevice tool & wide upholstery tool.
BeautyBio GloFacial Pore Cleansing Tool w/ The Balance
Have a luxurious spa day from the comfort of your home with the BeautyBio GloFacial tool. Not only does it exfoliate dead skin cells on the skin's surface, it also works to clean dirt, debris, and makeup from your pores while simultaneously hydrating & brightening. In other words, it's a skincare powerhouse.
Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet Cleaner with Pet Mess Tool
There's no need to cry over spilled milk when you have the Shark StainStriker by your side. It's strong enough to deal with both dry and wet stains on your carpet, using a dual cleaning formula to remove stubborn spots and instantly eliminate stinky odors.
Vince Camuto Water-Repellent Suede Mid-Shaft Boots
From work to happy hour, these Vince Camuto boots will help you step up your style. Available in six gorgeous colors, the shoes are designed with a mid-shaft height, understated back zipper, stacked heel, and a water-repellant suede upper.
Soniclean Pro 4800 Rechargeable Toothbrush with 12 Brush Heads
Give your stunning pearly whites a sparkling clean with the Soniclean Pro 4800. The rechargeable toothbrush is equipped with four brushing modes and 12 included brush heads, so you'll be all stocked up for a good while — at just $33, that's a total steal!
Conair PowerSteam Portable Handheld Garment Steamer
Tiny but mighty, this portable Conair steamer will help you freshen up everything from your power suits to your skirts & shirts in just a jiffy. It's designed with an adjustable steam angle head, one-touch control, and removable water reservoir; plus, it comes with a folding travel hanger.
Blackstone 22-Inch Dual-Burner Griddle Grill with Cover and Accessories
Now that the weather's getting warmer, it's officially grilling season. Whether you're enjoying a lowkey backyard BBQ with your family or hosting a summer cookout for the neighborhood, this Blackstone grill is sure to impress all your guests. It's available in four beautiful colors and comes with an outdoor grill cover, two spatulas, hamburger press, scraper/burger spatula, scoop, and oil bottle. (Psst, this is also a great gift for Father's Day!)
Koolaburra by UGG Cozy Sherpa Hooded Vest & Long Sleeve Tee
No matter the season, we can all use some coziness in our lives. This Koolaburra by UGG set comes with a softer-than-soft sherpa vest and comfy long-sleeve tee made from 100% cotton, and it's available in six colors/patterns.
Scrub Daddy 9-pc Set w/ (2) 31.7 oz CIF Cleansers & Accessories
Elevate your spring cleaning game with this nine-piece set from Scrub Daddy. The bundle comes with four Scrub Mommy sponges, two microfiber towels, a sponge caddy, and two bottle of the brand's mult-surface cream cleaner. The spring-ready colors and playful floral shapes are just the cherry on top.
American Leather Co. Leather Crossbody with Two Straps
This multifunctional leather crossbody bag comes in seven chic colors and is the ultimate blend of style and function. You can alternate between the two different straps or use it as a clutch. Plus, you can ensure that your belongings and cards will stay secure thanks to the multiple compartments and RDIF wallet.
