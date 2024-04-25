Why Rebel Wilson's Memoir Will Redact Sacha Baron Cohen Pages in U.K.

Watch : Rebel Wilson Says She Wouldn't Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Ever Again

Rebel Wilson's memoir is going through some changes.

While Pitch Perfect actress shared candid details of her time working with Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir Rebel Rising—during which she alleged inappropriate behavior by the comedian on the set of their 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby—her publisher HarperCollins has opted to remove details relating to the Borat actor for U.K. edition of the book.

"We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the U.K. edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note," the publisher said in a statement to NBC News. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story."

And Sacha's team has shared their thoughts on the news.

"HarperCollins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson's defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false," the statement to Variety reads. "Printing falsehoods is against the law in the U.K. and Australia; this is not a ‘peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years."