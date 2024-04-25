Why Rebel Wilson's Memoir Will Redact Sacha Baron Cohen Pages in U.K.

Rebel Wilson's memoir is going through some changes.
While Pitch Perfect actress shared candid details of her time working with Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir Rebel Rising—during which she alleged inappropriate behavior by the comedian on the set of their 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby—her publisher HarperCollins has opted to remove details relating to the Borat actor for U.K. edition of the book.
"We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the U.K. edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note," the publisher said in a statement to NBC News. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story."
And Sacha's team has shared their thoughts on the news.
"HarperCollins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson's defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false," the statement to Variety reads. "Printing falsehoods is against the law in the U.K. and Australia; this is not a ‘peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years."
The statement continued, "This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning—that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books."
E! News has reached out to reps for Rebel and Sacha, as well as HarperCollins but has not heard back.
Ahead of her memoir's release last month, Rebel—who called Sacha an "a--hole" in the aforementioned pages—pushed back on his team claiming her book's claims were "demonstrably false."
As the 44-year-old wrote in a March 24 Instagram Story, "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers."
And amid the public feud between the duo, Rebel divulged how much money it would take for her to work with the comedian again.
"No money ever," she said on an April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I have now a no a--holes policy with work."
While Rebel's memoir bombshells have sparked a hot debate in the last month, she's not the only celebrity to come forward with jaw-dropping claims. Read on for more celebrity confessions.