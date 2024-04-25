Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Glimpse at Romance With Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark's anniversary tribute to boyfriend Connor McCaffery is proof their relationship is a slam dunk.

For Caitlin Clark, every day with Connor McCaffery feels like a three pointer. 

Hot off a record-breaking performance in the NCAA women's tournament, Caitlin is celebrating a more personal milestone: her and boyfriend Connor's first anniversary

"One year of the best mems w my fav person," she captioned her April 24 Instagram post, featuring a photo of the pair from her WNBA draft day. "You make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you."

And Connor showed his teammate in life the love right back.

"One year w the best," he began his respective post. "Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. love you."

And in addition to a sweet black and white image of the pair laughing together, Connor included a clip of Cailtin serving up one of her now iconic, on-court eye rolls. 

Fans of the pair were, needless to say, thrilled by the post. "This is my royal couple," one user commented, while another added, alluding to another beloved sporty pair, "This is my Travis [Kelce] and Taylor [Swift]."

It comes as no surprise that the pair make such a winning pair, both being basketball stars in their own right. 

Instagram / Caitlin Clark

While Caitlin currently holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball, Connor also left his mark on the league during his time at the University of Iowa. 

When he graduated last year, he did so with the second best assist-to-turnover ratio in NCAA history. Now, he's turned his passion into a career as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

And he's ready to be by Caitlin's side for every step of her continued basketball journey, as the 22-year-old just signed with the Indiana Fever.

As Connor put it in his January birthday tribute to Caitlin, "With all that you've already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."

For more on the couple's sweet journey together, keep reading. 

Instagram

Instagram Official

WNBA's Caitlin Clark went public with Connor McCaffery, a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers and fellow University of Iowa alum, in August 2023.

She captioned a photo of the pair snuggling on a boat, "Best end to summer."

Instagram

Feeling 22

Connor penned a sweet tribute in honor of Caitlin's golden birthday on Jan. 22, 2024.

"Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day," he captioned photos of the duo on Instagram. "With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."

Instagram

Biggest Fan

Teasing Connor for "acting" like a Taylor Swift fan, Caitlin replied in the comments section of his birthday tribute, "I will let this slide hehe."

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

On the Sidelines

Connor was in the stands during Caitlin's record-breaking game against the Michigan Wolverines in February 2024.

Instagram

Keeping Score

After Caitlin became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, Conor wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "so proud.”

Referencing the basketballer's jersey number, he added, "Love you 22."

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cheer Squad

Connor also had nothing but love for Caitlin after her game against the LSU Tigers in April 2024, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She was special tonight."

