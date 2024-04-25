Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Glimpse at Romance With Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Watch : Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Sparking Outrage

For Caitlin Clark, every day with Connor McCaffery feels like a three pointer.

Hot off a record-breaking performance in the NCAA women's tournament, Caitlin is celebrating a more personal milestone: her and boyfriend Connor's first anniversary.

"One year of the best mems w my fav person," she captioned her April 24 Instagram post, featuring a photo of the pair from her WNBA draft day. "You make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you."

And Connor showed his teammate in life the love right back.

"One year w the best," he began his respective post. "Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. love you."

And in addition to a sweet black and white image of the pair laughing together, Connor included a clip of Cailtin serving up one of her now iconic, on-court eye rolls.

Fans of the pair were, needless to say, thrilled by the post. "This is my royal couple," one user commented, while another added, alluding to another beloved sporty pair, "This is my Travis [Kelce] and Taylor [Swift]."