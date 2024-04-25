Kendra Wilkinson’s 14-Year-Old Son Hank Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Kendra Wilkinson's son Hank IV isn't so little anymore.
The Girls Next Door alum shared a rare glimpse into life with her 14-year-old, celebrating his acceptance into Oaks Christian School with a sweet tribute.
Alongside the photo of Hank IV donning a shirt with the private school's logo and holding his acceptance letter, Kendra wrote on Instagram April 24, "I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I'm so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!"
And her ex-husband Hank Baskett—who shares Hank IV and daughter Alijah, 8, with Kendra—posted the same photo with loving words for his son.
"Proud cannot truly express how I feel," the former football player, 41, wrote on Instagram April 24. "Great things in life do not come without sacrifice, hard work and commitment….all of which define you to your core. Congratulations on this next step in your journey!!! I look forward to witnessing your continued growth!!"
While Kendra and Hank filed for divorce in 2018 after nine years of marriage, the former couple has found a balance when it comes to spending time with their kids.
"We're co-parenting so good," Kendra told E! News in June. "The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."
And the 38-year-old is more focused on spending time with Hank IV and Alijah than anything else.
"I don't really focus on dating," Kendra previously told E! News. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that."
