Kendra Wilkinson’s 14-Year-Old Son Hank Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Kendra Wilkinson and ex Hank Baskette celebrated their son Hank’s acceptance into Oaks Christian School with a rare snap of the 14-year-old.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 25, 2024 3:42 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesGirls Next DoorKendra Wilkinson-BaskettParenthoodHank BaskettCeleb KidsKidsCelebrities
Watch: Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

Kendra Wilkinson's son Hank IV isn't so little anymore.

The Girls Next Door alum shared a rare glimpse into life with her 14-year-old, celebrating his acceptance into Oaks Christian School with a sweet tribute. 

Alongside the photo of Hank IV donning a shirt with the private school's logo and holding his acceptance letter, Kendra wrote on Instagram April 24, "I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I'm so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!"

And her ex-husband Hank Baskett—who shares Hank IV and daughter Alijah, 8, with Kendra—posted the same photo with loving words for his son. 

"Proud cannot truly express how I feel," the former football player, 41, wrote on Instagram April 24. "Great things in life do not come without sacrifice, hard work and commitment….all of which define you to your core. Congratulations on this next step in your journey!!! I look forward to witnessing your continued growth!!"

photos
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

While Kendra and Hank filed for divorce in 2018 after nine years of marriage, the former couple has found a balance when it comes to spending time with their kids.

"We're co-parenting so good," Kendra told E! News in June. "The kids are so happy. I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Machine Gun Kelly Fiercely Responds to Mean Question on Taylor Swift

3

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

And the 38-year-old is more focused on spending time with Hank IV and Alijah than anything else.

"I don't really focus on dating," Kendra previously told E! News. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that."

Keep reading to see more pics of celeb parents with their kids.

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin & Zoie Herpin

The Full House alum appears with her look-alike eldest daughter (left) and daughter Beatrix during a trip to Jamaica in 2023.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Like mother like daughter. After becoming a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former supermodel Yolanda Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid broke into the fashion industry as a teen and has been rocking runways ever since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's fifth child, son Scott Eastwood, has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation
Jon Bon Jovi & Jake Bongiovi

The Bon Jovi singer and his third child is his mini-me. Pictured: The two appear on either sides of with the musician's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and their youngest son Romeo Bongiovi at the Jefferson Awards Foundation' 2017 DC National Ceremony at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. in 2017.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a 2016 performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's  daughter looks like her younger sister!

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Mini-me indeed! Kate's daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in Los Angeles, mom and her daughter have never looked more alike!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Instagram
Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Once upon a time in Hollywood...the Kill Bill actress twinned with her daughter on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her daughter are both redheaded beauties.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Barry King/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Fred Hayes/WireImage
Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Getty Images
Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!

Instagram
John Legend & Luna Legend

John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Machine Gun Kelly Fiercely Responds to Mean Question on Taylor Swift

4

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

5

Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo