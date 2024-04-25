Kendra Wilkinson’s 14-Year-Old Son Hank Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

Kendra Wilkinson's son Hank IV isn't so little anymore.

The Girls Next Door alum shared a rare glimpse into life with her 14-year-old, celebrating his acceptance into Oaks Christian School with a sweet tribute.

Alongside the photo of Hank IV donning a shirt with the private school's logo and holding his acceptance letter, Kendra wrote on Instagram April 24, "I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I'm so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!"

And her ex-husband Hank Baskett—who shares Hank IV and daughter Alijah, 8, with Kendra—posted the same photo with loving words for his son.

"Proud cannot truly express how I feel," the former football player, 41, wrote on Instagram April 24. "Great things in life do not come without sacrifice, hard work and commitment….all of which define you to your core. Congratulations on this next step in your journey!!! I look forward to witnessing your continued growth!!"