The Best Gifts For Moms Who Say They Don't Want Anything for Mother's Day

From gourmet hot chocolate to rechargeable batteries, from Olaplex to Airpods, these are the gifts that will even delight those hard-to-please people on your list.

By Megan Gray Apr 25, 2024 8:45 PMTags
Shopping for Mother's Day gifts isn't an easy task, especially if your mom is like mine. Every year, it's the same thing, "Don't buy me any gifts" or "I don't need anything" or "I don't want anything." If you have a similar mother figure in your life, then you're in luck, because I've searched through the Internet, message boards, and enlisted the advice of friends, to put together this guide of crowd-pleasing items. I've found the best gifts that even the mother who doesn't want gifts will accept. 

Now when moms say they don't want gifts, they still might have other traits that would help in choosing the right gift. For the practical mother in your life, there's a portable air compressor so they can inflate their tires whenever they need to. For the mom who is also a foodie, we've got a renowned finishing salt that's regarded for its high-quality taste and texture. For the beauty loving mother, there's a hair repair treatment with over 95,000 5-star reviews. For the techie mom, there's a mini Theragun so they can get a massage wherever they go. For the trendy mom, we've got a TikTok-famous glass set with straws and bamboo lids. And, so much more.

Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for the mother figure in your orbit who says they don't want any gifts for Mother's Day. They might just turn to you and whisper, "You're my favorite child."

For the Practical Mom

AstroAI Portable Air Compressor

Ok, this isn't a glamorous gift, but I got it for my mom last year and she LOVES IT. And, there's nothing more practical than a portable air compressor that can inflate your tires in minutes, and check your tire's air pressure. It's easy to use, features an LED flashlight for when it's dark, and is powered by the car's auxiliary power outlet.

$31.99
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

If your mom likes her coffee or tea hot, this temperature controlled smart mug will be a hit. It can keep a drink at your preferred hotness (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge.

$128.55
Amazon

IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger, 2-pack

When my mom is driving, she shoves her purse in the backseat. But, not since I bought her this headrest hanger. Now, any mom has a convenient place to keep their bag while they're driving.

$7.95
$5.98
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)

My mother-in-law loves to read, but didn't really love all the piles of books around her house. So, when we bought her this Amazon Kindle, she was elated. It stores thousands of titles and can run for 10 weeks on a charge.

$149.99
Amazon

Amarcado Ceramic Match Holder with Striker

Decorative and practical, these two match holders are made of ceramic and feature a striker on the underside for lighting. Have a match handy whenever and wherever you need it. Matches are sold separately, but you can grab some here.

$29.99
$21.99
Amazon

Bala Bangles Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights 1lb each, Set of 2

For the practical mom who always knows how to sneak in a workout, these wearable weights are ideal. You get 2 weights in a pack and each one weighs 1-pound each. They're as cute as they are effective.

$55
Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths

When you have this 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths around, you can ditch the roll of paper towels. According to the brand, they can absorb up to 20x their weight in liquid, so they're ultra-absorbent, plus they're reusable and can be tossed in the washing machine when they need a refresh.

$19.99
$13.99
Amazon

Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Stand

This portable stand is less than $9 and can be adjusted for multiple angles, plus it can hold a 4 to 10-inch tablet or phone. Best of all, it easily folds so you can take it anywhere or store it in a drawer when you're not using it.

$9.99
Amazon

Skywin Laundry Soap Station

POV: your mom is doing laundry and lugging a heavy bottle of detergent, one of those ones with a spout. It's hard to maneuver and it's always dripping. Well, that's in the past when you have this soap station. It's a ramp that holds your detergent at an angle and features a drip tray so any messes are contained. To put it bluntly, it's amazing.

$34.98
Amazon

Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger

Ever mom has something that runs on batteries -- whether it be a remote or a flashlight. With this Energizer battery charger, your loved one can use and reuse both AA and AAA batteries. It takes five hours to fully charge four batteries, and comes with four AA batteries to get you started.

$17.06
$15.93
Amazon

BeeGreen Shopping Bags Reusable Grocery Tote Bags, 6-Pack

If you're buying something at a store, having a bag handy is always convenient. With these reusable bags, your mother will always have one available. There's six in a pack and they fold up into a small pouch, so you can leave one in your bag, pocket, car, wherever.

$19.99
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow

This TikTok-famous tumbler is just what every mom needs to stay hydrated. It's available in a wide selection of colors and sizes, plus it's made of a stainless steel that's insulated to keep cold drinks cold, hot drinks hot, and iced beverages iced for hours. The straw and easy-to-carry handle make drinking irresistible, and it comes with 54,000+ 5-star reviews. 

$35
Amazon

The Amaranth Vase

This vase is so handy and practical. The bottom half is detachable, which makes it easy to change out old water, trim stems, and more. Best of all, it has an impact-resistant build so it won't break on you.

$29.99
Amazon

For the Foodie Mom

SmartSweets Variety Pack, 1.8oz (Pack of 8)

Candy that's low in sugar, vegan, and has no artificial sweeteners? I'm listening. Any mom with a sweet tooth will love this variety pack of gummy and sour candies.

$30.48
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Backed by over 76,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this vegetable chopper is perfect for any mom who likes to cook. It makes meal prep a breeze, too, and includes interchangeable blades, cleaning tools, and everything nests into the catch tray.

$49.99
$29.99
Amazon

Jacques Torres Chocolate Classic Hot Chocolate

If you're looking for a decadent, chocolatey gift, than this cannister of Jacques Torres hot chocolate is a stellar choice for moms. It's made with premium Belgian dark bittersweet chocolate and stirs into any liquid (water, milk, almond milk, and more).

$24.50
Amazon

The Cookie Favs Tin

This tin of Milk Bar cookies is so tasty, you'll want to keep it for yourself. It includes individually wrapped Compost Cookies, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, Confetti Cookies, and Chocolate Confetti Cookies -- three of each flavor. They're soft, chewy, and yummy.

$46
Milk Bar

imarku Japanese Chef Knife

A good knife is always welcome in the kitchen. This 8-inch chef's knife cuts, dices, slices, and chops with ease and is comfortable to handle. Plus, it's 43% off on Amazon, so it's also a great deal.

$69.99
$39.99
Amazon

Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes

When it comes to salt, Maldon sea salt flakes are the GOAT. They have a pyramid-shape and bring full-bodied texture and flavor to dishes. It's perfect as a finishing salt on dishes and one reviewer reported, "It seems to make every one of my dishes taste better. Excellent, flaky, perfect taste and fresh."

$7.39
Amazon
For the Beauty Loving Mom

DAMASK ROSE Queen-sized silk pillowcase

When you sleep on a silk pillowcase like this beautiful rose one, you feel the difference (and moms deserve it). Not only does it feel amazing, it also helps to prevent hair breakage and creases in your face while you're resting.

$99
$69
Drowsy

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

With over 95,000 5-star reviews, Olaplex is a game-changer when it comes to hair repair. Just apply generously to wet hair once a week, leave it in for 10 minutes, and rinse. This fan raved, "This repairing treatment has revitalized and restored my hair to its former healthy and lustrous state."

$30
Amazon

Fancii LED Lighted Large Vanity Makeup Mirror

My mom was always straining her eyes while she applied her makeup -- that is until I bought her this vanity mirror. It includes compartments for makeup within easy reach, magnification, a swivel head, and daylight LEDs that closely mimic natural sunlight.

$49.99
$39.99
Amazon

Tocca Garden Mini Women's Fragrance Trio Set

If you're shopping for a mom who likes to smell amazing, but also likes to mix things up, this Tocca collection is a solid pick. It comes with 3 perfume bottles with floral and citrus scents that are elegant and romantic. And since the bottles are only 15 milliliters each, she can mix-and-match for a short period of time and isn't stuck with heavy bottles.

$28
Amazon

4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit

When you enter code MOM25 you can get an extra 25% this TikTok-famous skincare wand. It delivers red light therapy that gives you skin a radiant glow and can even minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What mom wouldn't love that?

$189
$145.50
Solawave
$169
$94.99
Amazon

Empress Collection

I bought this set for my mom last year and she still uses it (and I even bought one for myself). It's basically a facial gua sha starter set for lifting, plumping, and sculpting your skin with just 3 steps. I used this every day for a month and there was a visible difference in the tone and firmness of my skin.

$129
Wilding

hanni x machete lazy lounge set

When you mix Hanni skincare with Machete stylish hair accessories, you get the hard-to-resist hanni x machete lazy lounge set. It comes with Hanni's water balm -- just spritz it on your face, rub it in, and it feels more moisturizing and soothing than some lotions (my mom is obsessed) -- plus a Machete claw clip that's so trendy.

$69
$48
Hanni

The Original MakeUp Eraser Sip Happens 7-Day Set

Just wet with warm water and the MakeUp Eraser can take away any makeup (even waterproof styles). One side is for removing the makeup, the other is for exfoliating, plus it's machine washable.

$30
MakeUp Eraser

K'lani Hair Tie Bracelet

Are they hair ties or are they bracelets? Surprise, they're both! These super cute bands look great on your wrists and they're strong enough to hold back any kind of hair. You get five in a pack and they come in several pretty styles to choose from.

$19.99
Amazon

For the Tech Lover

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Who wouldn't like a pair of Apple AirPods? They're easy to sync (even for moms), give you wireless listening, and come with a charging case that gives you 24 hours of listening time. One reviewer reported, "The hype is legit."

$129
$89
Amazon

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Compact and portable, the Theragun mini massager is easy to slip into any stocking for a slam dunk of a present. It comes with three foam attachments, it's easy to hold and can conveniently target sore muscles or tension.

$199
$189.90
Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

If your mom is looking to get a little more activity in their life, a Fitbit is a great choice. It has 10 hours of battery life and can track their steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned, plus give them some stats on their sleep and provide the time. You can also connect it to an app for notifications and in-depth results.

$62.20
Amazon

For the Trendsetter

Charcoal Room Spray and Classic Candle Duo

The candles from Apotheke are my favorite in the world. They burn evenly, so there's no tunneling, and the smell is beautifully subtle. Here you get the bestselling charcoal candle with a smoky vibe and the room spray that livens up any space.

$68
Apotheke

Leila Crossbody

No mom in the world could resist a pebbled leather crossbody from Kate Spade. It has just enough room for all her essentials and comes in 4 colors.

$299
$71.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss, Travel Sampler 4-pack

Flavors like fresh coconut and cara cara orange make flossing your teeth a joy. Thanks, Cocofloss. These flosses are easy to use, infused with antibacterial coconut oil (that's also soothing)s o they feel good on your gums, and make any mom's day.

$15
Amazon

Scoozee Glass Coffee Cups with Bamboo Lids and Straws, Set of 4

Your mom doesn't have to be on TikTok to love these TikTok-beloved sleek Scoozee glass cups. They're perfect for matcha lattes, whipped coffee, and homemade bob tea and come with four cups, lids, glass straws, straw cleaners, and handy coasters. Plus, they're BPA-free, recyclable, and dishwasher-safe.

$22.99
$17.97
Amazon

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-Pack

Loved by celebs and TikTok, these Touchland hand sanitizer sprays will also surely be loved by any mom. They have a sleek design that's easy to toss in a bag or a glove compartment, and they smell delicious, too. 

$30
Amazon

Mini Belt Bag

The mom on the go will flip for this trendy lululemon mini belt bag. She can wear it as a crossbody, over her shoulder, or around her waist, and it has just enough room for her essentials (without being bulky).

$38
$29
lululemon

Still looking for Mother's Day gifts? Then check out these stylish finds at lululemon.