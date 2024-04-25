The Best Gifts For Moms Who Say They Don't Want Anything for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for Mother's Day gifts isn't an easy task, especially if your mom is like mine. Every year, it's the same thing, "Don't buy me any gifts" or "I don't need anything" or "I don't want anything." If you have a similar mother figure in your life, then you're in luck, because I've searched through the Internet, message boards, and enlisted the advice of friends, to put together this guide of crowd-pleasing items. I've found the best gifts that even the mother who doesn't want gifts will accept.
Now when moms say they don't want gifts, they still might have other traits that would help in choosing the right gift. For the practical mother in your life, there's a portable air compressor so they can inflate their tires whenever they need to. For the mom who is also a foodie, we've got a renowned finishing salt that's regarded for its high-quality taste and texture. For the beauty loving mother, there's a hair repair treatment with over 95,000 5-star reviews. For the techie mom, there's a mini Theragun so they can get a massage wherever they go. For the trendy mom, we've got a TikTok-famous glass set with straws and bamboo lids. And, so much more.
Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for the mother figure in your orbit who says they don't want any gifts for Mother's Day. They might just turn to you and whisper, "You're my favorite child."
For the Practical Mom
AstroAI Portable Air Compressor
Ok, this isn't a glamorous gift, but I got it for my mom last year and she LOVES IT. And, there's nothing more practical than a portable air compressor that can inflate your tires in minutes, and check your tire's air pressure. It's easy to use, features an LED flashlight for when it's dark, and is powered by the car's auxiliary power outlet.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
If your mom likes her coffee or tea hot, this temperature controlled smart mug will be a hit. It can keep a drink at your preferred hotness (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge.
IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger, 2-pack
When my mom is driving, she shoves her purse in the backseat. But, not since I bought her this headrest hanger. Now, any mom has a convenient place to keep their bag while they're driving.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)
My mother-in-law loves to read, but didn't really love all the piles of books around her house. So, when we bought her this Amazon Kindle, she was elated. It stores thousands of titles and can run for 10 weeks on a charge.
Amarcado Ceramic Match Holder with Striker
Decorative and practical, these two match holders are made of ceramic and feature a striker on the underside for lighting. Have a match handy whenever and wherever you need it. Matches are sold separately, but you can grab some here.
Bala Bangles Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights 1lb each, Set of 2
For the practical mom who always knows how to sneak in a workout, these wearable weights are ideal. You get 2 weights in a pack and each one weighs 1-pound each. They're as cute as they are effective.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths
When you have this 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths around, you can ditch the roll of paper towels. According to the brand, they can absorb up to 20x their weight in liquid, so they're ultra-absorbent, plus they're reusable and can be tossed in the washing machine when they need a refresh.
Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Stand
This portable stand is less than $9 and can be adjusted for multiple angles, plus it can hold a 4 to 10-inch tablet or phone. Best of all, it easily folds so you can take it anywhere or store it in a drawer when you're not using it.
Skywin Laundry Soap Station
POV: your mom is doing laundry and lugging a heavy bottle of detergent, one of those ones with a spout. It's hard to maneuver and it's always dripping. Well, that's in the past when you have this soap station. It's a ramp that holds your detergent at an angle and features a drip tray so any messes are contained. To put it bluntly, it's amazing.
Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger
Ever mom has something that runs on batteries -- whether it be a remote or a flashlight. With this Energizer battery charger, your loved one can use and reuse both AA and AAA batteries. It takes five hours to fully charge four batteries, and comes with four AA batteries to get you started.
BeeGreen Shopping Bags Reusable Grocery Tote Bags, 6-Pack
If you're buying something at a store, having a bag handy is always convenient. With these reusable bags, your mother will always have one available. There's six in a pack and they fold up into a small pouch, so you can leave one in your bag, pocket, car, wherever.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow
This TikTok-famous tumbler is just what every mom needs to stay hydrated. It's available in a wide selection of colors and sizes, plus it's made of a stainless steel that's insulated to keep cold drinks cold, hot drinks hot, and iced beverages iced for hours. The straw and easy-to-carry handle make drinking irresistible, and it comes with 54,000+ 5-star reviews.
The Amaranth Vase
This vase is so handy and practical. The bottom half is detachable, which makes it easy to change out old water, trim stems, and more. Best of all, it has an impact-resistant build so it won't break on you.
For the Foodie Mom
SmartSweets Variety Pack, 1.8oz (Pack of 8)
Candy that's low in sugar, vegan, and has no artificial sweeteners? I'm listening. Any mom with a sweet tooth will love this variety pack of gummy and sour candies.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Backed by over 76,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this vegetable chopper is perfect for any mom who likes to cook. It makes meal prep a breeze, too, and includes interchangeable blades, cleaning tools, and everything nests into the catch tray.
Jacques Torres Chocolate Classic Hot Chocolate
If you're looking for a decadent, chocolatey gift, than this cannister of Jacques Torres hot chocolate is a stellar choice for moms. It's made with premium Belgian dark bittersweet chocolate and stirs into any liquid (water, milk, almond milk, and more).
The Cookie Favs Tin
This tin of Milk Bar cookies is so tasty, you'll want to keep it for yourself. It includes individually wrapped Compost Cookies, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, Confetti Cookies, and Chocolate Confetti Cookies -- three of each flavor. They're soft, chewy, and yummy.
imarku Japanese Chef Knife
A good knife is always welcome in the kitchen. This 8-inch chef's knife cuts, dices, slices, and chops with ease and is comfortable to handle. Plus, it's 43% off on Amazon, so it's also a great deal.
Maldon Salt, Sea Salt Flakes
When it comes to salt, Maldon sea salt flakes are the GOAT. They have a pyramid-shape and bring full-bodied texture and flavor to dishes. It's perfect as a finishing salt on dishes and one reviewer reported, "It seems to make every one of my dishes taste better. Excellent, flaky, perfect taste and fresh."
For the Beauty Loving Mom
DAMASK ROSE Queen-sized silk pillowcase
When you sleep on a silk pillowcase like this beautiful rose one, you feel the difference (and moms deserve it). Not only does it feel amazing, it also helps to prevent hair breakage and creases in your face while you're resting.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
With over 95,000 5-star reviews, Olaplex is a game-changer when it comes to hair repair. Just apply generously to wet hair once a week, leave it in for 10 minutes, and rinse. This fan raved, "This repairing treatment has revitalized and restored my hair to its former healthy and lustrous state."
Fancii LED Lighted Large Vanity Makeup Mirror
My mom was always straining her eyes while she applied her makeup -- that is until I bought her this vanity mirror. It includes compartments for makeup within easy reach, magnification, a swivel head, and daylight LEDs that closely mimic natural sunlight.
Tocca Garden Mini Women's Fragrance Trio Set
If you're shopping for a mom who likes to smell amazing, but also likes to mix things up, this Tocca collection is a solid pick. It comes with 3 perfume bottles with floral and citrus scents that are elegant and romantic. And since the bottles are only 15 milliliters each, she can mix-and-match for a short period of time and isn't stuck with heavy bottles.
4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit
When you enter code MOM25 you can get an extra 25% this TikTok-famous skincare wand. It delivers red light therapy that gives you skin a radiant glow and can even minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What mom wouldn't love that?
Empress Collection
I bought this set for my mom last year and she still uses it (and I even bought one for myself). It's basically a facial gua sha starter set for lifting, plumping, and sculpting your skin with just 3 steps. I used this every day for a month and there was a visible difference in the tone and firmness of my skin.
hanni x machete lazy lounge set
When you mix Hanni skincare with Machete stylish hair accessories, you get the hard-to-resist hanni x machete lazy lounge set. It comes with Hanni's water balm -- just spritz it on your face, rub it in, and it feels more moisturizing and soothing than some lotions (my mom is obsessed) -- plus a Machete claw clip that's so trendy.
The Original MakeUp Eraser Sip Happens 7-Day Set
Just wet with warm water and the MakeUp Eraser can take away any makeup (even waterproof styles). One side is for removing the makeup, the other is for exfoliating, plus it's machine washable.
K'lani Hair Tie Bracelet
Are they hair ties or are they bracelets? Surprise, they're both! These super cute bands look great on your wrists and they're strong enough to hold back any kind of hair. You get five in a pack and they come in several pretty styles to choose from.
For the Tech Lover
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Who wouldn't like a pair of Apple AirPods? They're easy to sync (even for moms), give you wireless listening, and come with a charging case that gives you 24 hours of listening time. One reviewer reported, "The hype is legit."
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
Compact and portable, the Theragun mini massager is easy to slip into any stocking for a slam dunk of a present. It comes with three foam attachments, it's easy to hold and can conveniently target sore muscles or tension.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
If your mom is looking to get a little more activity in their life, a Fitbit is a great choice. It has 10 hours of battery life and can track their steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned, plus give them some stats on their sleep and provide the time. You can also connect it to an app for notifications and in-depth results.
For the Trendsetter
Charcoal Room Spray and Classic Candle Duo
The candles from Apotheke are my favorite in the world. They burn evenly, so there's no tunneling, and the smell is beautifully subtle. Here you get the bestselling charcoal candle with a smoky vibe and the room spray that livens up any space.
Leila Crossbody
No mom in the world could resist a pebbled leather crossbody from Kate Spade. It has just enough room for all her essentials and comes in 4 colors.
Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss, Travel Sampler 4-pack
Flavors like fresh coconut and cara cara orange make flossing your teeth a joy. Thanks, Cocofloss. These flosses are easy to use, infused with antibacterial coconut oil (that's also soothing)s o they feel good on your gums, and make any mom's day.
Scoozee Glass Coffee Cups with Bamboo Lids and Straws, Set of 4
Your mom doesn't have to be on TikTok to love these TikTok-beloved sleek Scoozee glass cups. They're perfect for matcha lattes, whipped coffee, and homemade bob tea and come with four cups, lids, glass straws, straw cleaners, and handy coasters. Plus, they're BPA-free, recyclable, and dishwasher-safe.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-Pack
Loved by celebs and TikTok, these Touchland hand sanitizer sprays will also surely be loved by any mom. They have a sleek design that's easy to toss in a bag or a glove compartment, and they smell delicious, too.
Mini Belt Bag
The mom on the go will flip for this trendy lululemon mini belt bag. She can wear it as a crossbody, over her shoulder, or around her waist, and it has just enough room for her essentials (without being bulky).
Still looking for Mother's Day gifts? Then check out these stylish finds at lululemon.