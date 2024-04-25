Former Slack CEO's 16-Year-Old Child Mint Butterfield Reported Missing

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Authorities are trying to locate Slack cofounder Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old child.

Mint Butterfield was last seen late April 21 in Bolinas, Calif., a Marin County Sheriff's Office deputy said in a statement posted on the department's Nextdoor account April 23. The police added that the teen is approximately 5'0" tall and weighs 100 pounds, has reddish brown curly hair and pierced eyebrows and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots.

"They possibly had a gray suitcase with them," the statement said. "It is believed Mint headed to the San Francisco area after running away."

The teen's dad, who stepped down as CEO of Slack in 2022 after the startup's sale to Salesforce, and mother Caterina Fake, the billionaire's ex-wife who cofounded the image-hosting service Flickr with him in 2004, have not commented publicly about Mint, their only child.

Mint's mom, who has a residence in San Francisco, reported the teen's disappearance to police April 22, a Marin County Sheriff's Office sergeant told the San Francisco Chronicle, adding that the child is "believed to be in the Tenderloin" of the city, a neighborhood they were known to frequent.