Sophia Bush Details the Moment She Fell in Love With Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush Says Her "Journey" to Happiness Is All Because of...

Sophia Bush is happier than ever.

Months after going public with U.S. soccer star Ashlyn Harris, the One Tree Hill alum shared how the duo fell in love while going through their respective divorces.

In fact, Sophia, who filed for divorce from Grant Hughes last August, divulged that she and Ashlyn, who filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September, first sparked a romance via a community of women who were supporting each other through relationship changes.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," she explained in a Glamour essay published April 25. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."

Sophia, who shared that she and Ashlyn began dating after one, four-hour long dinner to discuss their feelings and many other "painful conversations," shut down that any infidelity occurred through their relationship.