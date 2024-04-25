Sophia Bush Details the Moment She Fell in Love With Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush revealed the moment she fell in love with soccer player Ashlyn Harris amid her divorce with ex Grant Hughes.

By Olivia Evans Apr 25, 2024 2:43 PMTags
Sophia BushCelebrities
Watch: Sophia Bush Says Her “Journey” to Happiness Is All Because of... (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush is happier than ever. 

Months after going public with U.S. soccer star Ashlyn Harris, the One Tree Hill alum shared how the duo fell in love while going through their respective divorces. 

In fact, Sophia, who filed for divorce from Grant Hughes last August, divulged that she and Ashlyn, who filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September, first sparked a romance via a community of women who were supporting each other through relationship changes. 

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," she explained in a Glamour essay published April 25. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."

Sophia, who shared that she and Ashlyn began dating after one, four-hour long dinner to discuss their feelings and many other "painful conversations," shut down that any infidelity occurred through their relationship.

photos
Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris' Cutest Mom Moments

"I don't believe it's my place to discuss details of Ashlyn's circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity," the 41-year-old continued. "Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother. Seeing Ashlyn choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed a friend do. And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by Appeals Court

And while Sophia resisted the act of formally "coming out" amid her first public romance with a woman, she noted that she wanted to do so to give the LGBT community the "honor and respect it deserves."

"I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home," she continued. "I think I've always known my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the best word that defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

In her 41 years, Sophia has never felt more herself. Read on to see The John Tucker Must Die alum's road to getting there.

Shutterstock
2004
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2005
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
2006
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2007
Toby Canham/Getty Images
2007
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
2008
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
2009
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Charlotte Ronson
2009
Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock
2010
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
2011
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2012
Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
2012
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
2013
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2014
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2015
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour
2016
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Greenwich International Film Festival
2017
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Max Mara
2017
John Sheene/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
2018
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAMOUR
2018
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
2019
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
2019
Presley Ann/Getty Images
2020
Gotham/GC Images
2021
Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
2022
Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ

2023

David Livingston/Getty Images

2024

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by Appeals Court

4

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

5

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper