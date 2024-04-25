My Favorite SKIMS Drops This Month: Strapless Bras That Don't Slip, Bold Swimwear, Soft Loungewear & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor and a loyal customer of Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, I couldn't be more thrilled by the brand's latest drops. April 2024 blessed us SKIMS shoppers with some heavy hitters. From Sabrina Carpenter's captivating campaign to the array of game-changing bras, stunning lace lingerie, supportive swimwear, and next-level soft loungewear, this month's releases have been nothing short of extraordinary.
If you need help narrowing down the options for your next shopping spree, I've curated a list of my favorite SKIMS drops from this month. If something catches your eye, snag it fast because it's bound to sell out. Trust me.
TL;DR:
- Biggest Game-Changer: SKIMS Naked Bandeau ($44)
- Sell-Out Risk: SKIMS Stretch Lace Halter Mini Dress ($64)
- Lowest Price: SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer ($28)
SKIMS Naked Bandeau
Get the support of wearing a bra and that bra-free joy with this bandeau. It's made from "2 layers of second-skin fabric that seamlessly molds to your body." My favorite part are the wide wings that prevent the bra from slipping down. No wardrobe malfunctions here! You can even attach the included straps if that's your preference.
SKIMS Customfit Push-Up Bra
Get maximum comfort and support without sacrificing style. With adjustable straps and customizable padding, this bra ensures a perfect fit for every body type. Its push-up design enhances your natural shape, while the seamless construction ensures a smooth silhouette under any outfit.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Halter Mini Dress
This halter mini dress will be your most alluring look yet, while the dreamy cotton candy hue adds a whimsical touch. You can get this style 2 additional colors.
SKIMS Sleep Loose Tank and Sleep Shorts
This tank top is the epitome of comfort and style for lounging or sleeping. Crafted from ultra-soft, breathable fabric, this tank ensures a cozy and relaxed fit all night long. Complete the look with the matching shorts.
SKIMS Modal French Terry Collection
The SKIMS Modal French Terry Collection is giving me Y2K nostalgia and I could not love it more. I adore the zip-ups, pants, and shorts.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt & High Waisted Thong
This wardrobe essential is sure to become your new obsession. It is made from the softest fabric imaginable, taking comfort to the next level. Emulate Sabrina Carpenter's look with the high-rise thong.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Corset & Stretch Lace Tie Side Bikini
Elevate your lingerie game with an undeniable combination: a curve-hugging corset and side-tie panties. Choose from 4 stunning colorways.
SKIMS Essential Off the Shoulder Bodysuit
An off-the-shoulder bodysuit will be your go-to piece for both comfort and style. It adds a touch of chic sophistication to any outfit, whether you're lounging at home or hitting the town.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Unlined Demi Bra & Stretch Lace Boy Short
This bra offers both comfort and allure in equal measure. The unlined demi cups provide a natural shape and subtle lift, while the vibrant Lemonade hue adds a pop of color to your lingerie collection. Complete the set with these boy shorts.
SKIMS Distressed Cap
The SKIMS Distressed Cap is the ultimate accessory for a chic and casual look. Crafted with a distressed finish, this cap adds a touch of edgy flair to any outfit. Its versatile design and neutral color make it a perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe, whether you're running errands or lounging in the sun. It also comes in black.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is not only incredibly comfortable, but it's also next-level flattering. It is sure to become your new go-to piece in your wardrobe rotation. The new spring colors are to die for.
SKIMS Sleep T-Shirt Mini Dress
Comfort meets style with this nighttime essential. This sleep shirt offers a relaxed fit that drapes effortlessly over your body with luxuriously soft fabric. You can also wear it during the day for a casual look.
SKIMS Sleep Short Sleeve Button Up Set
This set ensures a comfortable and indulgent night's sleep. With its classic, polished look and incredibly smooth fabric, you'll go to bed and wake up feeling like your most put-together self.
SKIMS Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
The red one-piece is giving retro vibes. And don't underestimate this zipper. You can create totally different looks with ease. Plus, this would be really cute as a bodysuit with jeans.
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra
The SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra is now available in new spring colors. It's made from incredibly soft microfiber fabric that's smoothing and comfortable. It has concealed underwire that looks invisible under clothing. Cup sizes range from A to F with bands ranging from 30 to 46.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.