My Favorite SKIMS Drops This Month: Strapless Bras That Don't Slip, Bold Swimwear, Soft Loungewear & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As an E! Shopping Editor and a loyal customer of Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS, I couldn't be more thrilled by the brand's latest drops. April 2024 blessed us SKIMS shoppers with some heavy hitters. From Sabrina Carpenter's captivating campaign to the array of game-changing bras, stunning lace lingerie, supportive swimwear, and next-level soft loungewear, this month's releases have been nothing short of extraordinary.

If you need help narrowing down the options for your next shopping spree, I've curated a list of my favorite SKIMS drops from this month. If something catches your eye, snag it fast because it's bound to sell out. Trust me.

TL;DR: