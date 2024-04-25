Christina Applegate Explains Why She’s Wearing Adult Diapers After Sapovirus Diagnosis

Watch : Christina Applegate Recalls Suffering From Sapovirus After Eating Poop

Christina Applegate is giving an honest look into her multiple sclerosis journey.

The Dead to Me actress recently revealed she contracted sapovirus—a virus commonly transmitted through fecal-oral contact—and, due to her ongoing battle with MS, has to wear adult diapers.

"I woke up at three o'clock in the morning in a pool of s--t," Christina explained on the April 23 episode of her MeSsy podcast. "I didn't know what happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers."

While the 52-year-old admitted to wearing adult diapers at times over the years, her recent experience with sapovirus—which she believes she contracted from take-out—has made the ordeal messier due to major diarrhea.

Although she knows life with the neurological disease can come with some crappy situations, she and Jamie-Lynn Sigler—who also has MS—also have "a bone to pick" with adult diapers. Christina noted that not only are they inaccessible for some with disabilities since they don't detach on the sides, but she's not a fan of their look either.