Christina Applegate Explains Why She’s Wearing Adult Diapers After Sapovirus Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is giving an honest look into her multiple sclerosis journey.
The Dead to Me actress recently revealed she contracted sapovirus—a virus commonly transmitted through fecal-oral contact—and, due to her ongoing battle with MS, has to wear adult diapers.
"I woke up at three o'clock in the morning in a pool of s--t," Christina explained on the April 23 episode of her MeSsy podcast. "I didn't know what happened, and having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers."
While the 52-year-old admitted to wearing adult diapers at times over the years, her recent experience with sapovirus—which she believes she contracted from take-out—has made the ordeal messier due to major diarrhea.
Although she knows life with the neurological disease can come with some crappy situations, she and Jamie-Lynn Sigler—who also has MS—also have "a bone to pick" with adult diapers. Christina noted that not only are they inaccessible for some with disabilities since they don't detach on the sides, but she's not a fan of their look either.
"Here's my problem: Why do they make them pretty for women?" the Anchorman actress said. "Like, 'Hey baby, you wanna get down and dirty in my diaper lingerie with my own urine?'"
And Jamie-Lynn couldn't agree more. "Putting on an adult diaper, you're not going to feel sexy," she said. "You're never going to slip one on and be like, 'I'm ready for my day.' It's something you've got to wear because your body is malfunctioning."
While the Sopranos alum has often felt uncomfortable about it, she shared how grateful she was to have this candid conversation with Christina.
"It's so liberating to have a conversation with you about this," Jamie-Lynn reflected. "This is something you do by yourself and it feels terrible when you're doing it. I've done that hundreds of times in my MS journey through the years when I've experienced a flair or when I was sick."
And Christina added, "There are people all over the world who have to wear a diaper and are embarrassed about it."
This isn't the first time Christina has opened up about her journey with multiple sclerosis. Keep reading to see how she's navigated the disease.