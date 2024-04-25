Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Sophia Bush doesn't wanna be anything other than herself.

The One Tree Hill alum recently opened up about the changes she's undergone in her personal life in recent years, including her split from ex-husband Grant Hughes and the beginning of a romantic relationship with longtime friend Ashlyn Harris. A relationship—she wants to make clear—that began completely above board, despite rumors to the contrary.

"There was a lot that quickly turned ugly," Sophia wrote in an essay for Glamour published April 25. "People looking in from the outside weren't privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had. What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways."

She continued, "There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women—my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have (so that's not it, y'all, sorry!)."