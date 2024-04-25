Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Birthday With Megan Fox by His Side

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 34th birthday with Megan Fox, Post Malone and more at a big party.

By Olivia Evans Apr 25, 2024 1:22 PMTags
Megan FoxCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Emotional Lyrics About Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

Machine Gun Kelly wasn't a sadboy for his birthday. 

The rapper (real name Colson Baker) celebrated his 34th birthday with a blowout party that he shared on social media—with friends including Post Malone and Megan Fox by his side. 

Referencing his latest EP in the caption of his April 24 Instagram post, MGK wrote, "genre: birthday." 

And his post included plenty of insight into his bash. For the occasion, the "lost boys" rapper—whose birthday was on April 22—donned a Nelly-inspired blue T-shirt with the lyrics, "Must be the money," referencing rapper's hit "Ride Wit Me." He also showed off a multi-tier birthday cake with a cartoon drawing of himself and crystals adorning the sides. 

Other highlights from the party included MGK celebrating with Post and as well as fellow rapper Big Slim and his drummer Rook. One photo even proved that MGK and Megan's relationship can at least be defined as Instagram-worthy, as the Jennifer's Body star and rapper posed together in front of a candle centerpiece. While they don't appear too cozy in the picture, Megan's "Jedi era" hair also perfectly complemented MGK's shirt. 

photos
Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Bombshells

MGK's bash featuring Megan comes one month after the Transformers actress confirmed their engagement had been called off at one point, though the duo have remained intentionally mum about the current status of their relationship. 

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan said on a March episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship."

Machine Gun Kelly, Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by Appeals Court

Still, despite the duo hitting a few bumps in the road, Megan, at least, has only positive things to say about the "maybe" singer. 

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul'," she continued on Call Her Daddy. "There will always be a tether to him no matter what."

Read on to see just how far Megan and MGK's tether goes. 

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports Machine Gun Kelly as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The pair is spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates MGK's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

GIO / BACKGRID
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The couple heads to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the recording artist's birthday.

ABC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Her voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

The actress shares the first photo of her with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. They also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MGK / YouTube
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which features the Jennifer's Body star.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

2

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by Appeals Court

4

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

5

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper