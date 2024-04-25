Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Birthday With Megan Fox by His Side

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Shares Emotional Lyrics About Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

Machine Gun Kelly wasn't a sadboy for his birthday.

The rapper (real name Colson Baker) celebrated his 34th birthday with a blowout party that he shared on social media—with friends including Post Malone and Megan Fox by his side.

Referencing his latest EP in the caption of his April 24 Instagram post, MGK wrote, "genre: birthday."

And his post included plenty of insight into his bash. For the occasion, the "lost boys" rapper—whose birthday was on April 22—donned a Nelly-inspired blue T-shirt with the lyrics, "Must be the money," referencing rapper's hit "Ride Wit Me." He also showed off a multi-tier birthday cake with a cartoon drawing of himself and crystals adorning the sides.

Other highlights from the party included MGK celebrating with Post and as well as fellow rapper Big Slim and his drummer Rook. One photo even proved that MGK and Megan's relationship can at least be defined as Instagram-worthy, as the Jennifer's Body star and rapper posed together in front of a candle centerpiece. While they don't appear too cozy in the picture, Megan's "Jedi era" hair also perfectly complemented MGK's shirt.