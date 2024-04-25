We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Our Top Picks:

If you're a curvy girl and the thought of shopping for jean shorts sends you spiraling, just know that you're not alone. Between the gaping along the waistband, silhouettes that squeeze your thighs, and the potential chafing, there are so many things that could go wrong. With summer coming up, it's time to finally find the perfect pair that fits like a dream and we're here to help. We've outlined a few things to consider when shopping along with some of our favorite denim short picks from across the internet.

What to Look for When Shopping for Jean Shorts

Luckily, the shorts on this list are all designed with curvy bodies in mind and often have features like stretchy waistbands that counteract gaping or extra room in the hip and thigh area for added comfort. Basically, there's way less to worry about.

There are also so many styles to choose from, like classic cutoffs with frayed edges or those with an on-tend baggy fit. Either way, you'll want to consider how long you'd like your shorts to be. For a true cropped look, opt for a 3-inch inseam. On the other hand, you can opt for 5 or 7-inch inseams if you prefer a little more coverage or even bermuda shorts with an 11-inch inseam if you're bold enough to take on the trend. The good thing about going for longer length shorts is that you'll reduce that dreaded chafing that's so common with denim shorts.

No matter what kind of jean shorts you're looking for, you can bet that this list has a pair that will hug your curves in all of the right places and that will actually be comfortable. There's no need to worry any longer because we found the best jean shorts for curvy girls with thick thighs that you'll look forward to wearing all summer long.