If you're a curvy girl and the thought of shopping for jean shorts sends you spiraling, just know that you're not alone. Between the gaping along the waistband, silhouettes that squeeze your thighs, and the potential chafing, there are so many things that could go wrong. With summer coming up, it's time to finally find the perfect pair that fits like a dream and we're here to help. We've outlined a few things to consider when shopping along with some of our favorite denim short picks from across the internet.
What to Look for When Shopping for Jean Shorts
Luckily, the shorts on this list are all designed with curvy bodies in mind and often have features like stretchy waistbands that counteract gaping or extra room in the hip and thigh area for added comfort. Basically, there's way less to worry about.
There are also so many styles to choose from, like classic cutoffs with frayed edges or those with an on-tend baggy fit. Either way, you'll want to consider how long you'd like your shorts to be. For a true cropped look, opt for a 3-inch inseam. On the other hand, you can opt for 5 or 7-inch inseams if you prefer a little more coverage or even bermuda shorts with an 11-inch inseam if you're bold enough to take on the trend. The good thing about going for longer length shorts is that you'll reduce that dreaded chafing that's so common with denim shorts.
No matter what kind of jean shorts you're looking for, you can bet that this list has a pair that will hug your curves in all of the right places and that will actually be comfortable. There's no need to worry any longer because we found the best jean shorts for curvy girls with thick thighs that you'll look forward to wearing all summer long.
Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
These high rise dad shorts from Abercrombie's beloved Curve Love line are TikTok famous for a reason. They have a 5-inch inseam with extra space in the hips and thighs to eliminate the dreadful gap. Plus, they've got some stretch. Choose from eight washes.
Madewell Denim Emmett Short in Kieran Wash
With their vintage-inspired design, these shorts have a broken-in feel that makes them super soft. They have a 5.5-inch inseam, a hint of stretch, and a relaxed fit that won't cut off circulation in your thighs.
Old Navy Curvy High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts
If you like the look of cutoffs, go for this high-waisted pair with a 3-inch inseam and, of course, the right amount of stretch. They have ample room in the hips and thighs to prevent gaping. Choose from three washes.
Levi’s 501® '90S Plus Size Shorts
Want jean shorts with a baggy, 90s silhouette? Look no further than this Levi's pair. They're the classic 501 style that everyone loves with 7.5-inch inseam and a loose fit through hips and thighs. They don't have stretch but since they're baggy, that shouldn't be a problem. Choose from two washes.
Good American Good ’90s Shorts
Leave it to Khloe Kardashian to create a comfy pair of cutoff denim shorts. They have a gap-free waistband, 3.5-inch inseam, and a relaxed fit along the thighs with plenty of stretch. Choose from two washes.
Abercrombie Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Short
Another option from Abercrombie's popular Curve Love line, these shorts have a 4-inch inseam and an extra two inches around the hips and thighs for a relaxed fit that won't cause gaping. The distressed details are an edgy touch.
Madewell Curvy Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Jean Short in Dewberry Wash
These shorts are perfect if you want a more upscale look. They have Magic Pockets™ that hold you in and a contoured waistband for gap-free wear. The 5-inch inseam keeps your booty covered while a hint of stretch and extra space around the hips and thighs make them super comfy.
Eloquii City Shorts
These ultra-distressed bermuda shorts are so on trend. The 11-inch inseam is great if you want a little more thigh coverage but still want to show off your legs. Keep in mind that they don't have much stretch, so sizing up might provide a more comfortable fit.
Levi’s Mid Length Plus Size Shorts
These slim fit, mid-length shorts with a cuff detail will never go out of style. The 7-inch inseam is perfect for preventing chafing while a hint of stretch makes them comfortable for all-day wear. Choose from four washes.
Lane Bryant Boyfriend Fit Bermuda Jean Short
These bermuda shorts have a relaxed, boyfriend fit with a stretchy waistband that won't cause any gaps. The loose fit through the hips and thighs isn't just on trend, it's also super comfy.
