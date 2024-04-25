Donna Kelce Has a Gorgeous Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Album

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

Donna Kelce put The Tortured Poets Department on and said it was her favorite.

Indeed, if you've been wondering whether Travis Kelce's family has listened to Taylor Swift's newest—double—album, wonder no longer. Donna has, and she's a big fan.

"I listened to the whole album," she told People in an interview published April 24. "And I listened to it all morning long when it was released."

She continued, "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

And though Travis himself hasn't commented on The Tortured Poets Department since its April 19 release, back in February he hinted that'd he'd already received a sneak peek at the album ahead of the public.

"I have heard some of it, yes," the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. "And it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."