Donna Kelce Has a Gorgeous Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Album

Donna Kelce put The Tortured Poets Department on and said it was her favorite.
Indeed, if you've been wondering whether Travis Kelce's family has listened to Taylor Swift's newest—double—album, wonder no longer. Donna has, and she's a big fan.
"I listened to the whole album," she told People in an interview published April 24. "And I listened to it all morning long when it was released."
She continued, "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."
And though Travis himself hasn't commented on The Tortured Poets Department since its April 19 release, back in February he hinted that'd he'd already received a sneak peek at the album ahead of the public.
"I have heard some of it, yes," the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. "And it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."
And shake up the world she has with TTPD, which not only shouts out Taylor's new relationship with Travis, but also rehashes Taylor's past with exes Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy and even her feud with Kim Kardashian.
Whereas the tracks that do reference her relationship with the tight end—"Alchemy" and "So High School"—are airy and sweet, much of the rest of the album takes a darker, more melancholy tone.
It's a fact Taylor herself has addressed.
"It's a very fatalistic album," she reflected in exclusive TTPD commentary released for Amazon Music, "in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it's ruining my life.' These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It's that kind of album."
But in in addition to her love life, Taylor also examines the realities of living life in the spotlight as an artist throughout many the 31 tracks (think songs like "Clara Bow" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart").
"What do we do to our writers, and our artists, and our creatives?" the Grammy winner named as some of the album's broader questions. "We put them through hell. We watch what they create, then we judge it. We love to watch artists in pain, often to the point where I think sometimes as a society we provoke that pain and we just watch what happens."
