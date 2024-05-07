Jodie Turner-Smith Turns Heads With Striking Blonde Hair at 2024 Met Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith is white-hot at the 2024 Met Gala.
In fact, the Queen & Slim star was a vision in white on May 6 as she channeled the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time," in a plunging Burberry gown styled by Wayman + Micah.
Turning the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into her personal runway, the 37-year-old completed her look with a plethora of Chopard jewelry—including an 18K white gold cross necklace studded with 6.43-carats of blue sapphires and diamonds—as well as a choppy bleached blonde hairstyle. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here.)
This year's event marked Jodie's return to the Met Gala after joining then-husband Joshua Jackson for a turn about the carpet in 2022.
The former couple—who share a 4-year-old daughter—filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage, with Jodie citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Jodie has since explained that although they tried to stay together, she and Joshua just weren't able to make their relationship work.
"The most important thing," she told the Sunday Times in February, "is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
"I don't think it's a failure," she continued. "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."
And the After Yang actress is looking back on her marriage with a lot of positivity.
"The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been," she added. "This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."
