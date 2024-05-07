Jodie Turner-Smith Turns Heads With Striking Blonde Hair at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala: 50 of the Biggest Stars Who Have Slayed on Fashion’s Biggest Night!

Jodie Turner-Smith is white-hot at the 2024 Met Gala.

In fact, the Queen & Slim star was a vision in white on May 6 as she channeled the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time," in a plunging Burberry gown styled by Wayman + Micah.

Turning the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into her personal runway, the 37-year-old completed her look with a plethora of Chopard jewelry—including an 18K white gold cross necklace studded with 6.43-carats of blue sapphires and diamonds—as well as a choppy bleached blonde hairstyle. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

This year's event marked Jodie's return to the Met Gala after joining then-husband Joshua Jackson for a turn about the carpet in 2022.

The former couple—who share a 4-year-old daughter—filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage, with Jodie citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Jodie has since explained that although they tried to stay together, she and Joshua just weren't able to make their relationship work.