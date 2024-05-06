Rita Ora Reveals 2024 Met Gala Dress Features Beads "Older Than Anyone On This Planet"

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are Relationship Goals While Posing Together

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are ready to let you love them.

The "Praising You" singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director looked marvelous as they posed on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here).

In keeping with the night's theme, "The Garden of Time," Rita, 33, went for an instantly iconic look, featuring a Tom Ford gown styled by Tom Eerebout. The gown itself featured a mesh bodysuit over which hung strands of beads ranging in various shades of black, pink, orange, turquoise and white. As Rita told Vogue during their livestream of the event, some of the beads are from the first and second century BC, making them "older than anyone on this planet."

For his part, Taika, 48, opted for a likewise effective look that complemented Rita's. Styled by Jeanne Yang, Taika stepped onto the carpet in an entirely-brown leather Marni suit, complete with leather tie and gloves.

This is the second Met Gala date night for the couple, who hit the Met steps together last year after sharing they had tied the knot in 2022.

The two were originally very hush hush on their nuptials, with The Masked Singer judge sharing that she enjoyed having some privacy with her new husband.