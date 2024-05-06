Rita Ora Reveals 2024 Met Gala Dress Features Beads "Older Than Anyone On This Planet"

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi—who got married in 2022—looked perfectly loved up as they attended the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on May 6.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are ready to let you love them.

The "Praising You" singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director looked marvelous as they posed on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here).

In keeping with the night's theme, "The Garden of Time," Rita, 33, went for an instantly iconic look, featuring a Tom Ford gown styled by Tom Eerebout. The gown itself featured a mesh bodysuit over which hung strands of beads ranging in various shades of black, pink, orange, turquoise and white. As Rita told Vogue during their livestream of the event, some of the beads are from the first and second century BC, making them "older than anyone on this planet."

For his part, Taika, 48, opted for a likewise effective look that complemented Rita's. Styled by Jeanne Yang, Taika stepped onto the carpet in an entirely-brown leather Marni suit, complete with leather tie and gloves.

This is the second Met Gala date night for the couple, who hit the Met steps together last year after sharing they had tied the knot in 2022.

The two were originally very hush hush on their nuptials, with The Masked Singer judge sharing that she enjoyed having some privacy with her new husband.

"It's actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," Rita told Vogue in August 2023 while celebrating the couple's first anniversary. "And, I love that we now get to share what really happened."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And unlike prepping for the Met Gala—which often starts months in advance—Rita revealed there were only a few weeks between the duo's engagement and ceremony, meaning she barely had time to find a wedding dress.

"Because it wasn't planned, I didn't know if the right dress was even going to be in town," she explained. "I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done."

 

"I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest," she added. "And it just made me so happy."

For more from Rita and Taika's Met Gala outing, and to see the rest of the fashionable looks, keep reading.

