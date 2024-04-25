Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares What’s “Strange” About Being a Mom

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to share her take on parenthood.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer star offered some insight into her life as a mom by re-posting a funny quote from blogger 24/7 MOMS on social media.
"You know what's strange about having kids?" read the post shared to Jennifer's Instagram Story April 23. "All of a sudden there are rocks in every room in your house, and you don't even take them back outside. You just leave them there. You just accept that you now have indoor rocks."
Jennifer's funny message about the unexpected parts of motherhood arrives one week after the 9-1-1 actress debuted her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kids—Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2—on the cover of her memoir Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.
The image marked the first time the 45-year-old publicly showed her children's faces—a decision that weighed on her for a long time.
"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," Jennifer previously told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."
Inheriting Magic, which is set to hit stores Dec. 10, will also provide more details about Jennifer's views on motherhood. After all, the Ghost Whisperer alum revealed that the book partly explores how her little ones helped her in the aftermath of mother Patricia Hewitt's 2012 death.
"My kids also saved me in grief," Jennifer explained. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way."
She added, "This book is for them!"
Keep reading for more of Jennifer's evolution through the years: