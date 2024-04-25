Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares What’s “Strange” About Being a Mom

Jennifer Love Hewitt—who shares kids Autumn, Atticus and Aidan with husband Brian Hallisay—shared a message about some of the "strange" parts of motherhood.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 25, 2024 1:59 AMTags
Jennifer Love HewittParenthoodKidsCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Says Aging in Hollywood is "Hard"

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to share her take on parenthood. 

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star offered some insight into her life as a mom by re-posting a funny quote from blogger 24/7 MOMS on social media. 

"You know what's strange about having kids?" read the post shared to Jennifer's Instagram Story April 23. "All of a sudden there are rocks in every room in your house, and you don't even take them back outside. You just leave them there. You just accept that you now have indoor rocks."

Jennifer's funny message about the unexpected parts of motherhood arrives one week after the 9-1-1 actress debuted her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kidsAutumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2—on the cover of her memoir Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

The image marked the first time the 45-year-old publicly showed her children's faces—a decision that weighed on her for a long time. 

photos
Jennifer Love Hewitt's Family Trip to Disneyland

"It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," Jennifer previously told E! News. "But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

Inheriting Magic, which is set to hit stores Dec. 10, will also provide more details about Jennifer's views on motherhood. After all, the Ghost Whisperer alum revealed that the book partly explores how her little ones helped her in the aftermath of mother Patricia Hewitt's 2012 death. 

"My kids also saved me in grief," Jennifer explained. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way."

She added, "This book is for them!"

Keep reading for more of Jennifer's evolution through the years: 

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1996
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1997
hoto by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
1999
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2002
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2003
Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic
2004
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2005
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
2007
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2008
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2009
Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor - Getty
2010
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
2011
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
2012
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2013
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
2014
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2014
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2018
Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt
2020
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
2023
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

4

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

5

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper