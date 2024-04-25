Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares What’s “Strange” About Being a Mom

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Says Aging in Hollywood is "Hard"

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to share her take on parenthood.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star offered some insight into her life as a mom by re-posting a funny quote from blogger 24/7 MOMS on social media.

"You know what's strange about having kids?" read the post shared to Jennifer's Instagram Story April 23. "All of a sudden there are rocks in every room in your house, and you don't even take them back outside. You just leave them there. You just accept that you now have indoor rocks."

Jennifer's funny message about the unexpected parts of motherhood arrives one week after the 9-1-1 actress debuted her and husband Brian Hallisay's three kids—Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2—on the cover of her memoir Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

The image marked the first time the 45-year-old publicly showed her children's faces—a decision that weighed on her for a long time.