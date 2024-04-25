Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Watch : Taylor Swift’s BFF Keleigh Teller Admits Which TTPD Song “Hurts So Much”

The new star squad is born.

Travis Kelce proved he's become quite close to Taylor Swift's inner circle, as the couple, both 34, recently enjoyed a luxe double date with Taylor's bestie Gigi Hadid and the model's boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

According to Travis' mom Donna Kelce, the foursome spent time together in the upscale beach town Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., with Donna telling People that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent her a photo of the outing.

As for what the lovers discussed during their vacation? For one, an invisible string between Bradley and Donna. The pair were both slated to attend a QVC summit in Las Vegas on April 24, and when the A Star Is Born actor turned up, Donna greeted him and sweetly noted, "Travis told me you were going to be here," according to the outlet.

But the convention likely wasn't the only topic of conversation: Travis and Taylor's getaway with Gigi, 29, and Bradley, 49, came amid the release of Taylor's record-setting Tortured Poets Department album (which, yes, seemingly offers nods to the NFL star on the songs "So High School" and "The Alchemy").