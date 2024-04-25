Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Guilty as Sin After Being Asked to Name 3 Mean Things About Taylor Swift

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Both Reveal Physical Transformations

Machine Gun Kelly is not interested in being tortured by the Swifties.

The "Don't Let Me Go" singer kept it mum when he was asked to name three mean things about Taylor Swift or eat a spicy chicken wing during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus with Trippie Redd.

"Ladies and gentleman," the 34-year-old said directly to camera on the April 24 episode, "you have got to be out of your motherf--king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase."

And in fact, MGK had nothing but praise for the "Fortnight" singer.

"Taylor is a saint and very nice to me," he continued. MGK added that Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce—who also hails from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio—"is my bro."

Trippie Redd joked that MKG could "kiss her feet while you're at it," with MKG doubling down and saying, "Bro, she's very nice. She's very, very nice."