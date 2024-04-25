Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Guilty as Sin After Being Asked to Name 3 Mean Things About Taylor Swift

Machine Gun Kelly was asked to name three mean things about Taylor Swift, but instead he had nothing but praise, saying, "Taylor is a saint."

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 25, 2024 12:45 AMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebritiesTravis KelceMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Both Reveal Physical Transformations

Machine Gun Kelly is not interested in being tortured by the Swifties.

The "Don't Let Me Go" singer kept it mum when he was asked to name three mean things about Taylor Swift or eat a spicy chicken wing during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus with Trippie Redd.

"Ladies and gentleman," the 34-year-old said directly to camera on the April 24 episode, "you have got to be out of your motherf--king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase."

And in fact, MGK had nothing but praise for the "Fortnight" singer.

"Taylor is a saint and very nice to me," he continued. MGK added that Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce—who also hails from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio—"is my bro."

Trippie Redd joked that MKG could "kiss her feet while you're at it," with MKG doubling down and saying, "Bro, she's very nice. She's very, very nice."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

The "Lost Boys" singer—who has partied with Taylor and Travis—finally heaved a sigh and ate the chicken (and even started singing a bit of the chorus to "I Knew You Were Trouble").

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

3

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

It wasn't the rapper's first time praising Tayvis' talents: Back in November, he offered to give the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a million dollars—plus breakfast everyday and donations to both their high schools—if Travis came to play for the Cleveland Browns.

The "bros" then furthered their friendship in February, when the NFL star took Taylor on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox in Las Vegas after Travis' Super Bowl win.

That victorious date night was just one of the many milestones during Taylor and Travis' epic love story. Just say yes to more of their best moments and keep reading.

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

4

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

5

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years