Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Guilty as Sin After Being Asked to Name 3 Mean Things About Taylor Swift

Machine Gun Kelly is not interested in being tortured by the Swifties.
The "Don't Let Me Go" singer kept it mum when he was asked to name three mean things about Taylor Swift or eat a spicy chicken wing during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus with Trippie Redd.
"Ladies and gentleman," the 34-year-old said directly to camera on the April 24 episode, "you have got to be out of your motherf--king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase."
And in fact, MGK had nothing but praise for the "Fortnight" singer.
"Taylor is a saint and very nice to me," he continued. MGK added that Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce—who also hails from his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio—"is my bro."
Trippie Redd joked that MKG could "kiss her feet while you're at it," with MKG doubling down and saying, "Bro, she's very nice. She's very, very nice."
The "Lost Boys" singer—who has partied with Taylor and Travis—finally heaved a sigh and ate the chicken (and even started singing a bit of the chorus to "I Knew You Were Trouble").
It wasn't the rapper's first time praising Tayvis' talents: Back in November, he offered to give the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a million dollars—plus breakfast everyday and donations to both their high schools—if Travis came to play for the Cleveland Browns.
The "bros" then furthered their friendship in February, when the NFL star took Taylor on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox in Las Vegas after Travis' Super Bowl win.
That victorious date night was just one of the many milestones during Taylor and Travis' epic love story. Just say yes to more of their best moments and keep reading.