Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Responds to Haters After Their Breakup

Aubrey Paige shared a message to her online haters amid news that she and Ryan Seacrest broke up following three years of dating: "This one’s for you."

Watch: Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

Aubrey Paige isn't one to whine.

But the model is one to wine, and that is what she's sipping on amid online chatter about her breakup with Ryan Seacrest.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram April 24, Aubrey—clad in a strapless, colorfully patterned bikini—kicked back with some vino while relaxing in a hot tub. The clip was accompanied by audio track of a woman saying, "I am fully aware of what y'all say about me. Number one, and I don't give a f--k."

"S/O to my haters, this one's for you," Aubrey, 25, added in the caption. "Happy #winewednesday."

Hours before her post, Ryan's rep confirmed that the American Idol host and Aubrey had called it quits on their three-year romance.

While neither have publicly spoken out about what led to the split, Aubrey has been hinting at a new chapter in recent months. In January, she shared a cryptic note reading, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

The following month, Aubrey wrote in another Instagram post, "Not to be dramatic BUT….. Let this be the year that it all comes together."

 

Instagram

And in a video shared just a day before her breakup news surfaced, the Sippin' on Something creator appeared to have moved into a new apartment with her dog Olio. As she noted in the caption, "Rebirth."

So, how did her relationship with Ryan all start? Keep reading to relive their love story.

Instagram

Loved Up

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige began dating in 2021.

As Aubrey noted in a New Year's Eve post, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Suit Up

The couple over New York Fashion Week in February 2024 with coordinating outfits.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Calling It Quits

In April 2024, a rep for Ryan confirmed that the American Idol host had called it quits with Aubrey after three years of dating.

