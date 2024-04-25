Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Responds to Haters After Their Breakup

Aubrey Paige isn't one to whine.
But the model is one to wine, and that is what she's sipping on amid online chatter about her breakup with Ryan Seacrest.
As seen in a video shared on Instagram April 24, Aubrey—clad in a strapless, colorfully patterned bikini—kicked back with some vino while relaxing in a hot tub. The clip was accompanied by audio track of a woman saying, "I am fully aware of what y'all say about me. Number one, and I don't give a f--k."
"S/O to my haters, this one's for you," Aubrey, 25, added in the caption. "Happy #winewednesday."
Hours before her post, Ryan's rep confirmed that the American Idol host and Aubrey had called it quits on their three-year romance.
While neither have publicly spoken out about what led to the split, Aubrey has been hinting at a new chapter in recent months. In January, she shared a cryptic note reading, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."
The following month, Aubrey wrote in another Instagram post, "Not to be dramatic BUT….. Let this be the year that it all comes together."
And in a video shared just a day before her breakup news surfaced, the Sippin' on Something creator appeared to have moved into a new apartment with her dog Olio. As she noted in the caption, "Rebirth."
So, how did her relationship with Ryan all start? Keep reading to relive their love story.