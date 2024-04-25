Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Responds to Haters After Their Breakup

Watch : Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

Aubrey Paige isn't one to whine.

But the model is one to wine, and that is what she's sipping on amid online chatter about her breakup with Ryan Seacrest.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram April 24, Aubrey—clad in a strapless, colorfully patterned bikini—kicked back with some vino while relaxing in a hot tub. The clip was accompanied by audio track of a woman saying, "I am fully aware of what y'all say about me. Number one, and I don't give a f--k."

"S/O to my haters, this one's for you," Aubrey, 25, added in the caption. "Happy #winewednesday."

Hours before her post, Ryan's rep confirmed that the American Idol host and Aubrey had called it quits on their three-year romance.

While neither have publicly spoken out about what led to the split, Aubrey has been hinting at a new chapter in recent months. In January, she shared a cryptic note reading, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."