Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Having "Nervous Breakdown" Over This Milestone With Kids Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow shared why she's freaking out over sending her and ex Chris Martin's 17-year-old son Moses off to college: "It’s sort of putting things into turmoil."

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is marveled by how time flies.

As she and ex Chris Martin prepare to send their 17-year-old son Moses off to Brown University in Rhode Island this fall, the Iron Man actress jokingly admitted that she's experiencing somewhat of a "nervous breakdown" in the middle of it all.

"I started being like, 'Oh my god, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move,''" Gwyneth shared during her annual In Goop Health Summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's sort of putting things into turmoil. My identity has been being a mother."

And with her and Chris' daughter Apple turning 20 in May, Gwyneth said she's finding difficulty in adjusting to the empty nester lifestyle with husband Brad Falchuk.

"I've oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts," she noted of her kids. "You start to let go in increments when they're driving themselves around or doing certain things. It is a slower process."

Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Best Twinning Moments

However, Gwyneth feels "really lucky" that she's not alone, because some of her mom friends also experiencing the same conflicted feelings.

"So, we're kind of in it together," the Goop mogul said, adding that she's choosing to focus on the positives of this new chapter. "Instead of creating a sense of loss, what if I were free? And I could say yes to a girls' weekend, because I didn't feel guilty. That kind of thing."

 

Instagram

Having both her kids out of the house—as well as Brad's children Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, all grown up—also means allowing more time for inner growth. As the 51-year-old told E! News last year, "I would like to redefine for myself what aging is."

"I've always been the person who has tried to get closer and closer to myself," Gwyneth explained, "and be really true to myself, so I'm trying to explore what that means as I age."

To look back on Gwyneth and Chris' parenting journey, keep reading.

Instagram

Sweet Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took their daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin to the Museum of Ice Cream in 2017.

Instagram

Making Memories

The former couple reunited for Apple's high school graduation in June 2022.

Instagram

Blended Family

Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk posed next to Chris and Apple in this heartwarming blended family portrait.

Instagram

Adventure of a Lifetime

Gwyneth rang in Chris' 40th bithday in 2017 with this photo of their family of four, calling the singer the "best daddy in the world."

Instagram

Ho Ho Happy

The Goop founder and Moses enjoyed a Christmas morning walk on the beach in December 2023.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

"California Christmas," Gwyneth captioned this December 2023 snapshot.

Instagram

Three Generations

Gwyneth's mom Blythe Danner joined the family for a beach vacation.

Instagram

Lasting Legacy

The Shakespeare in Love star honored her late father Bruce Paltrow by bringing her children to visit his grave on Thanksgiving 2020.

"Life has incredible highs and lows," she wrote on Instagram. "Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

Instagram

Forever Family

To celebrate Chris' birthday in 2018, Gwyneth shared this adorable family photo alongside the caption: "Thank you for giving me these two."

Instagram

Mom Life

Gwyneth had double the reasons to celebrate on Mother's Day 2023, when her daughter's birthday also coincided with the holiday.

"Happy Birthday my angel," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation."

Instagram

Sunny Days Ahead

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," the Oscar winner caption this photo of the trio. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."

Instagram

Family Meal

Gwyneth celebrated Easter 2024 with her kids in Nashville.

Instagram

Something Just Like This

Chris accompanied Moses on the piano during an impromptu backyard concert.

Instagram

X&Y

The Coldplay frontman held his daughter's hand during a boating trip.

Instagram

Twinsies

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching boots in August 2023.

Instagram

Mama's Boy

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram April 2023. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!"

Instagram

Paradise

Chris snuggled up with his kids in this Father's Day 2019 snapshot posted by Gwyneth.

Instagram

Blondes Have More Fun

Gwyneth and Apple snapped a silly selfie during a mother-daughter day out.

Instagram

Beach Buds

The Iron Man actress kicked back with her kids during a tropical getaway.

Instagram

Thankful

"Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love," Gwyneth wrote in November 2016. "Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone."

Instagram

Like Daughter, Like Mom

For National Daughter Day in September 2021, Gwyneth captioned this selfie with Apple: "Oh man do I love you."

Instagram

Ride or Die

Gwyneth snapped a car selfie with Moses for National Son Day in September 2021, writing in the caprion, "Total heart melter."

Instagram

His Universe

Chris and Moses twinned in this adorable father-and-son snap from 2017.

Instagram

Viva la Vida

"Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life," Gwyneth wrote on Mother's Day 2019. "I love you both so much."

Instagram

In Their Place

Chris and Apple showed off their jumping skills.

Instagram

When in Spain

Gwyneth and her children visited Barcelona in May 2016.

Instagram

Hymn for the Weekend

Appled watched her dad perform from backstage during Coldplay's 2016 tour.

Instagram

Mini Me

The mother-daughter duo cuddled up in this throwback photo.

Instagram

Enchanted

Gwyneth introduced her son to Taylor Swift in 2015, quipping on Instagram, "Thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever."

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

"Nothing like father/daughter love," Gwyneth wrote on Father's Day 2015. "Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honor you all today."

