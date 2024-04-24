Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Having "Nervous Breakdown" Over This Milestone With Kids Apple and Moses

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is marveled by how time flies.

As she and ex Chris Martin prepare to send their 17-year-old son Moses off to Brown University in Rhode Island this fall, the Iron Man actress jokingly admitted that she's experiencing somewhat of a "nervous breakdown" in the middle of it all.

"I started being like, 'Oh my god, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move,''" Gwyneth shared during her annual In Goop Health Summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's sort of putting things into turmoil. My identity has been being a mother."

And with her and Chris' daughter Apple turning 20 in May, Gwyneth said she's finding difficulty in adjusting to the empty nester lifestyle with husband Brad Falchuk.

"I've oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts," she noted of her kids. "You start to let go in increments when they're driving themselves around or doing certain things. It is a slower process."