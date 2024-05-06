Marvel at Brie Larson's Invisible Hoop Skirt Look at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

Brie Larson is going higher, further, faster with her fashion game.

The Captain Marvel star stunned at the 2024 Met Gala, arriving to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a Prada gown shimmered from a burnt orange hue into a jeweled bodice below flowing back into the orange skit that fell at her calf. As for what really stole the show, however, was the deconstructed tule hoop skirt outside the gown.

Just like her superhero character, Brie's red carpet look included a touch of gold, with her rocking majestic dangling earrings. (See more stars at the "Garden of Time"-themed gala here.)

The stylish outing marks Brie's return to fashion's biggest night in seven years, with her last Met Gala being 2017's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"-themed ball. At the time, she wore a metallic, flapper-esque gown from Chanel paired with black Christian Louboutin heels.

And the night was certainly a memorable one for the Oscar winner. After all, she accidentally ended up Kylie Jenner's infamous restroom selfie alongside Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Elizabeth Chambers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ashton Sanders and Slick Woods.