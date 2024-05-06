Marvel at Brie Larson's Invisible Hoop Skirt Look at 2024 Met Gala

Brie Larson is going higher, further, faster with her fashion game.
The Captain Marvel star stunned at the 2024 Met Gala, arriving to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a Prada gown shimmered from a burnt orange hue into a jeweled bodice below flowing back into the orange skit that fell at her calf. As for what really stole the show, however, was the deconstructed tule hoop skirt outside the gown.
Just like her superhero character, Brie's red carpet look included a touch of gold, with her rocking majestic dangling earrings. (See more stars at the "Garden of Time"-themed gala here.)
The stylish outing marks Brie's return to fashion's biggest night in seven years, with her last Met Gala being 2017's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"-themed ball. At the time, she wore a metallic, flapper-esque gown from Chanel paired with black Christian Louboutin heels.
And the night was certainly a memorable one for the Oscar winner. After all, she accidentally ended up Kylie Jenner's infamous restroom selfie alongside Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Elizabeth Chambers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ashton Sanders and Slick Woods.
"So, the Met Ball bathroom is pretty notorious. It's where all the cool kids hang out," she noted on Hot Ones in 2020. "I had been to Met Ball three times and I had never gone to the bathroom."
Recounting how she couldn't avoid a trip to the restroom that year, Brie said she was washing her hands when a "wind of people" taking selfies swept by the sink, causing to her be "squished" in with them.
"So, I smiled in a way that was like, 'I'm panicked because I don't know if I'm in this or not,'" the Room actress explained of her awkward pose in the picture. "I don't know any of these people."
So, what does she think of her surprise cameo? "I don't hate it," Brie quipped. "I think it's pretty funny."
To see Brie and other celebs at this year's Met Gala, keep reading.