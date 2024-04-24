Jill Duggar Shares Emotional Message Following Memorial for Stillborn Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard held a memorial for baby girl Isla Marie Dillard, who died in utero while the Counting On alum was four months pregnant.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 24, 2024 9:35 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesDuggarsCeleb KidsCelebritiesJill Duggar
Watch: Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Announces Stillbirth of Her First Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard is paying tribute to her late daughter.

The Counting On alum and her husband Derick Dillard recently held a memorial for Isla Marie Dillard, who died in utero while Jill was four months pregnant. In photos of the service shared on Instagram, the couple—who are parents to sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 21 months—honored their baby girl having friends and family release pink balloons into the sky.

"We will love you forever," Jill and Derick wrote on April 24, "and hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven."

They added in a separate post the following day, "Isla Marie Dillard, 'planted on earth to bloom in heaven.'"

The duo also explained the meaning behind their daughter's name. As noted in an image of the memorial's program, Isla symbolized a devotion to God, while Marie meant "Wished for Child and Beloved." 

Jill, 32, and Derick, 35, shared news of their baby's passing on April 13, writing in a joint Instagram post, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard."

photos
The Complete Duggar Family Tree

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," they continued, noting that Jill was initially due in August. "Isla was much loved from the start."

The tragedy came two years after Jill suffered an early miscarriage. At the time, the former TLC star shared that she and Derick had picked out the name River Bliss Dillard.

Instagram/Jill Duggar Dillard

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's New Album

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

"Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," she explained 2021 vlog. "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!"

Jill added, "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

Read on for a closer look at Jill and Derick's family.

Instagram
Getting in the Holiday Spirit

The Dillards' family Christmas photo in 2019 featured Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard with their sons Israel, then 4, and Samuel, then 2.

Instagram
Spooky Season

Derick took a break from his law studies in order to get in "some family time at the pumpkin patch" before Halloween, he wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Instagram
Holly Jolly

They gave a glimpse into their Christmas decor in December 2020.

Instagram
Family Vacay

The pair took a family vacation to Seaside, Ore. in August 2021, with Derick captioning this photo, "Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!"

Instagram
4th of July

The Dillards celebrated Independence Day on July 4, 2021.

Instagram
All Hands on Deck

Derick brought his sons to work, writing, "Just another day of Clinic work with my law partners."

Instagram
Rocking Out

The couple enjoyed a bluegrass and barbecue festival—not to mention a funnel cake treat—at Silver Dollar City theme park in Missouri in May 2022 while expecting their third son.

Instagram
Reading Lesson

Jill and son Samuel attended story time at the local library in December 2021.

Instagram
Baby No. 3

They announced the arrival of Frederick Michael Dillard in July 2022.

Instagram
Graduating to Big Brothers

Jill captioned her sons' photo shoot, "We are all in love with our newest little boy in the tribe!"

Instagram
Baby Snuggles

"Though the days are long sometimes, I know the years are short," Jill wrote alongside this photo with her baby Freddy in November 2022. "I cherish these moments holding my little ones & I pray God will help me to be the mama they need me to be."

Instagram
Bonding Time With the Newborn

Derick spent some quality time with son Freddy, who was just 4 weeks in the pic.

Instagram
"Papa's Home"

Jill shared the sweet photo in December 2022. "My world!" she wrote. "And @derickdillard is everybody's fave Love you babe."

Instagram
Little Chef

Jill celebrated her son Israel's 8th birthday in April 2023. 

"I can't believe he's already 8 years old and doing 'big boy' things!" the TLC star shared. "Last night I asked him if he wanted to try his hand at making dinner for the whole family and naturally he chose his favorite, which has recently come to be known in our house as 'Israel's Favorite Soup.'"

Instagram
A Bunny for Her Birthday

Derick wished his wife a happy 32nd birthday in May 2023. "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!" the attorney said. "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's New Album

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

4

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

5

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song