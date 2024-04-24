Jill Duggar Shares Emotional Message Following Memorial for Stillborn Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard is paying tribute to her late daughter.
The Counting On alum and her husband Derick Dillard recently held a memorial for Isla Marie Dillard, who died in utero while Jill was four months pregnant. In photos of the service shared on Instagram, the couple—who are parents to sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 21 months—honored their baby girl having friends and family release pink balloons into the sky.
"We will love you forever," Jill and Derick wrote on April 24, "and hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven."
They added in a separate post the following day, "Isla Marie Dillard, 'planted on earth to bloom in heaven.'"
The duo also explained the meaning behind their daughter's name. As noted in an image of the memorial's program, Isla symbolized a devotion to God, while Marie meant "Wished for Child and Beloved."
Jill, 32, and Derick, 35, shared news of their baby's passing on April 13, writing in a joint Instagram post, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard."
"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," they continued, noting that Jill was initially due in August. "Isla was much loved from the start."
The tragedy came two years after Jill suffered an early miscarriage. At the time, the former TLC star shared that she and Derick had picked out the name River Bliss Dillard.
"Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," she explained 2021 vlog. "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!"
Jill added, "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."
