Jill Duggar Shares Emotional Message Following Memorial for Stillborn Baby Girl

Watch : Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Announces Stillbirth of Her First Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard is paying tribute to her late daughter.

The Counting On alum and her husband Derick Dillard recently held a memorial for Isla Marie Dillard, who died in utero while Jill was four months pregnant. In photos of the service shared on Instagram, the couple—who are parents to sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Frederick, 21 months—honored their baby girl having friends and family release pink balloons into the sky.

"We will love you forever," Jill and Derick wrote on April 24, "and hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven."

They added in a separate post the following day, "Isla Marie Dillard, 'planted on earth to bloom in heaven.'"

The duo also explained the meaning behind their daughter's name. As noted in an image of the memorial's program, Isla symbolized a devotion to God, while Marie meant "Wished for Child and Beloved."

Jill, 32, and Derick, 35, shared news of their baby's passing on April 13, writing in a joint Instagram post, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard."