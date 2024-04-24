Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Beautiful Glimpse Inside Her Home

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Hailie Jade Scott's home decor will have your jaws all on the floor.

In fact, Eminem's 28-year-old daughter recently shared a peek into her latest home renovation project—sprucing up her living room—taking fans along for the process step by step.

On Hailie's home renovation Instagram account April 23, she shared a quick video of updating her main seating area with some new pieces, writing, "Living room refresh."

As for what went into the refresh? In the clip, the Just a Little Shady podcast host—whom Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) shares with ex Kim Scott—revealed she replaced a dark wood side table with a sleeker light wood model as well as swapping out her old coffee table with a carmel-colored ottoman, complete with a throw blanket. To top off her refurbished room, Hailie added some throw pillows to her couches.

The living room makeover is just the latest home project Hailie has embarked on lately—and her home renovation account has been documenting every step of the journey. From turning her guest bathroom into a sleek neutral space with blue cabinets and silver features to creating a cozy basement movie theater, she is stopping at nothing to create her dream home.