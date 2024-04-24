Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Beautiful Glimpse Inside Her Home

Hailie Jade, Eminem’s 28-year-old daughter, shared a peek into her living room while redecorating her Detroit home.

By Olivia Evans Apr 24, 2024 9:03 PMTags
EminemCelebrities
Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Hailie Jade Scott's home decor will have your jaws all on the floor. 

In fact, Eminem's 28-year-old daughter recently shared a peek into her latest home renovation project—sprucing up her living room—taking fans along for the process step by step. 

On Hailie's home renovation Instagram account April 23, she shared a quick video of updating her main seating area with some new pieces, writing, "Living room refresh."

As for what went into the refresh? In the clip, the Just a Little Shady podcast host—whom Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) shares with ex Kim Scott—revealed she replaced a dark wood side table with a sleeker light wood model as well as swapping out her old coffee table with a carmel-colored ottoman, complete with a throw blanket. To top off her refurbished room, Hailie added some throw pillows to her couches. 

The living room makeover is just the latest home project Hailie has embarked on lately—and her home renovation account has been documenting every step of the journey. From turning her guest bathroom into a sleek neutral space with blue cabinets and silver features to creating a cozy basement movie theater, she is stopping at nothing to create her dream home.

photos
Check Out All the Celebrity Kids Who’ve Dated

But a fresh new home is just the latest major life update as Hailie is also preparing to walk down the aisle with Evan McClintock. The University of Michigan alum—who got engaged to the enterprise growth executive last February after five years of dating—recently checked off one major milestone ahead of her wedding: her Bachelorette party.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's New Album

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

And she shared highlights from her Florida excursion—where she was joined by seven friends and sister Alaina Marie Scott—which included a boat tour, and lots of girl time. As Hailie captioned her April 17 post, "Tampa baes." 

Read on to see more of Hailie over the years.

Erika Christine Photography
Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's New Album

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

4

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

5

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song