Kaley Cuoco Details How Daughter Matilda Is Already Reaching New Heights

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Gushes About Daughter Matilda and Juggling Parenthood With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is not the only jet-setter in her family.

The Flight Attendant alum and partner Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, who celebrated her first birthday last month, has spent more than a little bit of time in the air as she's accompanied her parents as they film their latest projects.

"I've actually been in Philadelphia the last few months while Tom's been shooting," Kaley, 38, told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at Casa Madera in West Hollywood. "So now I get to come back and go to work and yeah, we just kind of trade off and our daughter is so happy. And so that's all that matters."

Earlier this year, Kaley and Matilda accompanied Tom as he filmed a new show for HBO. Up next? Time in Los Angeles as the Big Bang Theory alum is set to start shooting season two of her Peacock series Based on a True Story in May.

"I'm excited for her to come to set for a few days," Kaley noted, "and be with mom at work."