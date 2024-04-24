Kaley Cuoco Details How Daughter Matilda Is Already Reaching New Heights

Kaley Cuoco is not the only jet-setter in her family.
The Flight Attendant alum and partner Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, who celebrated her first birthday last month, has spent more than a little bit of time in the air as she's accompanied her parents as they film their latest projects.
"I've actually been in Philadelphia the last few months while Tom's been shooting," Kaley, 38, told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at Casa Madera in West Hollywood. "So now I get to come back and go to work and yeah, we just kind of trade off and our daughter is so happy. And so that's all that matters."
Earlier this year, Kaley and Matilda accompanied Tom as he filmed a new show for HBO. Up next? Time in Los Angeles as the Big Bang Theory alum is set to start shooting season two of her Peacock series Based on a True Story in May.
"I'm excited for her to come to set for a few days," Kaley noted, "and be with mom at work."
And Matilda has plenty to talk about these days. In fact, Kaley revealed some of her daughter's favorite words. "'Mama,' 'Dada' and 'dog,'" the actress, who has raised several pooches over the years, noted, "which made me very happy."
And when Matilda accompanies her mom on the set of Based on a True Story—which also stars Chris Messina and Tom Bateman—it won't be her first time joining in on the fun as Kaley was pregnant with her when she filmed the debut season of the comedy-thriller series. Her pregnancy was written into the show—playing a pregnant real estate agent, Ava, who starts a true crime podcast with her husband and a serial killer.
"I kept saying to the team last season, I was like, 'Lean into the weird,'" she explained. "We got to lean into, 'don't be afraid of it,' because that's where the magic was."
(E!, Peacock and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Look back at Kaley and Tom's cutest photos with their daughter...