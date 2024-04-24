Exclusive

Kaley Cuoco Details How Daughter Matilda Is Already Reaching New Heights

Kaley Cuoco shared insight into her life with partner Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda, including some of the 12-month-old’s favorite words.

By Corinne Heller Apr 24, 2024 9:58 PMTags
FamilyExclusivesCeleb KidsKaley CuocoNBCU
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Gushes About Daughter Matilda and Juggling Parenthood With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is not the only jet-setter in her family.

The Flight Attendant alum and partner Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, who celebrated her first birthday last month, has spent more than a little bit of time in the air as she's accompanied her parents as they film their latest projects.

"I've actually been in Philadelphia the last few months while Tom's been shooting," Kaley, 38, told E! NewsWill Marfuggi at the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at Casa Madera in West Hollywood. "So now I get to come back and go to work and yeah, we just kind of trade off and our daughter is so happy. And so that's all that matters."

Earlier this year, Kaley and Matilda accompanied Tom as he filmed a new show for HBO. Up next? Time in Los Angeles as the Big Bang Theory alum is set to start shooting season two of her Peacock series Based on a True Story in May.

"I'm excited for her to come to set for a few days," Kaley noted, "and be with mom at work."

photos
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: Romance Rewind

And Matilda has plenty to talk about these days. In fact, Kaley revealed some of her daughter's favorite words. "'Mama,' 'Dada' and 'dog,'" the actress, who has raised several pooches over the years, noted, "which made me very happy."

Instagram / Tom Pelphrey

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

And when Matilda accompanies her mom on the set of Based on a True Story—which also stars Chris Messina and Tom Bateman—it won't be her first time joining in on the fun as Kaley was pregnant with her when she filmed the debut season of the comedy-thriller series. Her pregnancy was written into the show—playing a pregnant real estate agent, Ava, who starts a true crime podcast with her husband and a serial killer.

"I kept saying to the team last season, I was like, 'Lean into the weird,'" she explained. "We got to lean into, 'don't be afraid of it,' because that's where the magic was."

(E!, Peacock and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Look back at Kaley and Tom's cutest photos with their daughter...

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Matilda's First Thanksgiving

Kaley Kuoco shared this pic of herself and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda, 7 months, as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a family of three (and prepare for Christmas).

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Welcome to the World

Kaley cuddled her baby girl following her arrival on March 30, 2023.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

And Baby Makes Three

"How it’s going!" the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram shortly after Matilda's birth. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey, eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Happy Family

Tom captioned this smiley family photo with a quote from poet Rumi, reading, “Be with those who help your being.”

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Must Love Dogs

The more, the merrier! Kaley and Tom were joined by their beloved dogs during this adorable cuddle session with Matilda.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Snuggle Squad

"Tildy and our dogs were instant besties," Kaley wrote on Instagram, "especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

All Smiles

Little Matilda flashed a sweet smile during playtime with mom.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kisses for Dad

Kaley gave Tom a sweet smooch during a family day out.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Mirror, Mirror

Tildy was dressed to impress on her first Father's Day with dad Tom.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Sweet Smooches

Kaley shared a precious moment with her baby girl during some mother-daughter time.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Look of Love

"Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom," Tom captioned this photo of the duo, adding that their baby girl "is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Matilda proved she takes after Kaley in this silly selfie.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Daddy's Girl

Kaley captioned this father-daughter snap of Tom and Tildy: "You are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

3

Billie Eilish Details When She Knew She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

4

Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

5

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's New Album