Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

Ariana Biermann spoke out about mom Kim Zolciak’s cryptic Instagram post that alluded to the death of her estranged husband Kroy Biermann—who is very much alive.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 24, 2024 8:23 PM
Watch: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann REUNITE For Anniversary Amid Divorce

Ariana Biermann isn't tardy to the party when it comes to sharing her thoughts on mom Kim Zolciak's recent social media activity.

After the Real Housewives of Atlanta raised eyebrows with a black-and-white photo of herself and estranged husband Kroy Biermann with the caption "#RIP" leaving many fans wondering if the former NFL player died—the former couple's 22-year-old shared her thoughts on the post.

"I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram," Ariana said in an April 23 TikTok video. "I physically don't have any f--king words."

Ariana revealed that before seeing the post she had received a slew of DMs checking in. In complete bewilderment, she threw herself back into her chair before expressing frustration with the situation.

"Second-hand embarrassment is through the roof," she continued, sarcastically noting, "Let's see what's coming next week." 

Ariana concluded with a message to her mom, adding, "I love you, but—my heart, like no—the f--k!"

Fans quickly validated her feelings under the video with one writing, "No bc my heart dropped too I couldn't imagine yours." Another noted, "Girl, I'm so sorry, this must have been so traumatizing at first."

Kim and Kroy—who are also parents to children Brielle, 27, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, 10—filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. While they initially reconciled over the summer, Kroy, 38, once more filed paperwork to end the marriage in August. However, the process of navigating their new dynamic hasn't been smooth sailing, with Kim calling the police in October to say she didn't feel safe at home. She and Kroy resolved the dispute by agreeing to sleep in different rooms in their shared home moving forward.

Since then, she's used this new year to prioritize the essential people in her life.

"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories in December, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."

Keep reading to learn more about Kim and Kroy's split and reconciliation.

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

Instagram

Days after calling off their divorce, Kim proved the ring once again means a thing by rocking her wedding ring in a July 11 Instagram Story.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

The couple's attempted reconciliation unfortunately failed. On Aug. 24, Kroy filed for divorce again, according to TMZ. Stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken," he wants sole legal and sole physical custody of their four kids moving forward, and is asking for child support as well as alimony.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ongoing Marital Relations

On Sept. 25, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce alleging she and her husband of 11 years are still sleeping together amid their ongoing breakup.

"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claims in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."

Instagram/Kim Zolciak

Anniversary Date Night

Despite their ongoing split, Kim and Kroy reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11 over an intimate Italian dinner.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

