Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

Watch : Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann REUNITE For Anniversary Amid Divorce

Ariana Biermann isn't tardy to the party when it comes to sharing her thoughts on mom Kim Zolciak's recent social media activity.

After the Real Housewives of Atlanta raised eyebrows with a black-and-white photo of herself and estranged husband Kroy Biermann with the caption "#RIP" leaving many fans wondering if the former NFL player died—the former couple's 22-year-old shared her thoughts on the post.

"I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram," Ariana said in an April 23 TikTok video. "I physically don't have any f--king words."

Ariana revealed that before seeing the post she had received a slew of DMs checking in. In complete bewilderment, she threw herself back into her chair before expressing frustration with the situation.

"Second-hand embarrassment is through the roof," she continued, sarcastically noting, "Let's see what's coming next week."

Ariana concluded with a message to her mom, adding, "I love you, but—my heart, like no—the f--k!"