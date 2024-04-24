Ariana Biermann Slams Kim Zolciak for Claiming Kroy Biermann Died

Ariana Biermann isn't tardy to the party when it comes to sharing her thoughts on mom Kim Zolciak's recent social media activity.
After the Real Housewives of Atlanta raised eyebrows with a black-and-white photo of herself and estranged husband Kroy Biermann with the caption "#RIP" leaving many fans wondering if the former NFL player died—the former couple's 22-year-old shared her thoughts on the post.
"I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram," Ariana said in an April 23 TikTok video. "I physically don't have any f--king words."
Ariana revealed that before seeing the post she had received a slew of DMs checking in. In complete bewilderment, she threw herself back into her chair before expressing frustration with the situation.
"Second-hand embarrassment is through the roof," she continued, sarcastically noting, "Let's see what's coming next week."
Ariana concluded with a message to her mom, adding, "I love you, but—my heart, like no—the f--k!"
Fans quickly validated her feelings under the video with one writing, "No bc my heart dropped too I couldn't imagine yours." Another noted, "Girl, I'm so sorry, this must have been so traumatizing at first."
Kim and Kroy—who are also parents to children Brielle, 27, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, 10—filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. While they initially reconciled over the summer, Kroy, 38, once more filed paperwork to end the marriage in August. However, the process of navigating their new dynamic hasn't been smooth sailing, with Kim calling the police in October to say she didn't feel safe at home. She and Kroy resolved the dispute by agreeing to sleep in different rooms in their shared home moving forward.
Since then, she's used this new year to prioritize the essential people in her life.
"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories in December, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."
