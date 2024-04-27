Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

Watch : Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Perhaps Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were only meant to be together in Neverland.

Following the release of Taylor's new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, fans pointed out multiple songs seemed to be inspired by her brief romance with The 1975 musician in spring 2023, including "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "The Tortured Poets Department" and "Fortnight." (Even the music video starring Post Malone appears to feature several Easter Eggs about the frontman).

Some of the new tracks seemingly inspired by Matty also call back to her songs from prior albums, weaving an invisible string throughout both her discography and The 1975's emotional hits.

Notably, Tortured Poet's "But Daddy I Love Him" has parallels to her Midnights song "Question...?" Both center on other people judging a relationship she's long wanted—from "Every single one of your friends was makin' fun of you" in 2022 to "God save the most judgmental creeps / Who say they want what's best for me" in 2024.