The Black Dog Owner Hints Which of Taylor Swift’s Exes Is a “Regular” After TTPD Song

Lily Bottomley might know which of Taylor Swift's exes is a fan of The Starting Line.
After the Tortured Poets Department singer released a song about an unnamed ex visiting a London bar called The Black Dog, the pub's owner shared a key detail about the former boyfriend who is a "regular" at her establishment.
"I don't want to give too much away," Lily told Sky News in an interview published April 22. "We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let's just say that."
Naturally, many fans were quick to deduce that the track must be about Joe Alwyn, who has blonde hair, lives in London and split with Taylor in April 2023 after six years of dating.
"We got that the black dog joever confirmation," one social media user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 23, "let's GOOOOO."
Another wrote, "I do feel a little bad that Joe alwyn can never go the black dog ever again."
Other fans weren't convinced the hint proved Taylor, 34, isn't singing about another British ex Matty Healy, with whom she briefly rekindled her romance in May 2023 after first being linked to The 1975 frontman back in 2014.
"The song is most likely about matty, but my point was you cant know with 100 percent certainty until she says it outright," one user theorized on X. "Also, the black dog bar confirmed that joe alwyn goes there ... so its probably about both matty and joe in a way. every song isnt about one or the other."
However listeners interpret "The Black Dog," Lily said she's just happy the record has brought her bar so much new business.
"We're just loving it, it's been so fun," Lily told BBC in an interview published April 22. "All of the attention has been pretty overwhelming but we can't be happier."
Keep reading to decode more of the easter eggs in Taylor's Tortured Poets Department: