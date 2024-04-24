The Black Dog Owner Hints Which of Taylor Swift’s Exes Is a “Regular” After TTPD Song

Watch : Julia Fox and More Stars Defend Taylor Swift Against Piece About Fan "Fatigue"

Lily Bottomley might know which of Taylor Swift's exes is a fan of The Starting Line.

After the Tortured Poets Department singer released a song about an unnamed ex visiting a London bar called The Black Dog, the pub's owner shared a key detail about the former boyfriend who is a "regular" at her establishment.

"I don't want to give too much away," Lily told Sky News in an interview published April 22. "We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let's just say that."

Naturally, many fans were quick to deduce that the track must be about Joe Alwyn, who has blonde hair, lives in London and split with Taylor in April 2023 after six years of dating.

"We got that the black dog joever confirmation," one social media user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 23, "let's GOOOOO."

Another wrote, "I do feel a little bad that Joe alwyn can never go the black dog ever again."