Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department

Down bad for Matty Healy's Tortured Poets Department review?
Well, The 1975 singer might need a little more time to let Taylor Swift's new 30-song, double album soak in.
"I haven't really listened to that much of it," Healy shared when asked by paparazzi in Los Angeles April 24, "but I'm sure it's good."
It's been less than a week since Swift dropped her buzz-worthy record, which is rumored to be filled with songs about Healy. That includes TTPD's titular track—which references his passion for typewriters—and "Fortnight,"—which details a love that was intense yet brief.
The pair—who first sparked relationship rumors in 2014—rekindled their romance in the spring of 2023 after Swift's breakup with Joe Alwyn. However, after being spotted out together in NYC several times, Healy, 35, and Swift, 34, called it quits before the start of summer.
And while the Grammy winner—who's moved on with now-boyfriend Travis Kelce—hardly ever confirms who her songs are about, Healy's family has weighed in on the speculation.
"Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes told Daily Mail. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
Plus, as she noted, Healy has moved on with model Gabbriette Bechtel. "He's very happy in his new relationship," Dedes said, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."
Meanwhile, Swift is also focusing on the future.
"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up," she shared in an April 19 message after the album dropped. "There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted."
As fans continue to buzz over Swift's new album, keep reading for a deep dive into The Tortured Poets Department.