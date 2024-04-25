I’m a Shopping Editor and I Always Repurchase This $10 Mascara with 43,100+ 5-Star Ratings

Why I Love the L'Oreal Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

There's so much to love about this mascara. For starters, the price is unbeatable. While I love luxury beauty, nothing is more exciting than finding a drugstore product that works just as well as the high-end stuff. That's why this mascara is so amazing, especially if you're balling on a budget.

Apart from the price, the main reason I love this mascara is because it makes my lashes look long and defined. My eyelashes aren't particularly short, but they're not particularly long either. I personally love a bambi-eyed look, especially during the daytime when I'm not wearing heavy makeup, so for me, this mascara is a winner. I think the photos speaks for itself.

There are two reasons why this mascara is so good at lengthening and defining lashes. First, is the wand. It boasts a flexible, rubber wand with short bristles that grab onto each and every lash. The slightly curved shape makes it easy to get as close to your lash line as possible. Since the brush is narrow, you can easily apply this to your lower lash line if you like the look (I definitely do). Second, the formula isn't wet or gloopy, which makes for a clump-free application. Yes, even if you apply several coats. Additionally, the formula is never flakey which means you won't have to constantly be looking in the mirror. It also comes in a waterproof version, if that's your thing.

I do use a lash curler prior to application for added lift as well as a disposable spoolie (you can snag a multi-pack for just a few bucks on Amazon) or a lash comb to separate lashes even further.

If your goal is to add volume to your lashes, especially when creating full glam looks, this likely isn't the product for you. But if you want a mascara that's perfect for everyday wear and prefer the look of long, defined lashes, you need to hit "Add to Cart" ASAP.