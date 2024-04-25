I’m a Shopping Editor and I Always Repurchase This $10 Mascara with 43,100+ 5-Star Ratings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you've been using a makeup product for over five years, you know it has to be good. And that's exactly the case with this mascara, which I've been repurchasing for about eight years. I'm talking about the Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara from L'Oreal. Not only is this holy grail product affordable ($10 for the win), but it delivers everything I want in an everyday mascara.
Why I Love the L'Oreal Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
There's so much to love about this mascara. For starters, the price is unbeatable. While I love luxury beauty, nothing is more exciting than finding a drugstore product that works just as well as the high-end stuff. That's why this mascara is so amazing, especially if you're balling on a budget.
Apart from the price, the main reason I love this mascara is because it makes my lashes look long and defined. My eyelashes aren't particularly short, but they're not particularly long either. I personally love a bambi-eyed look, especially during the daytime when I'm not wearing heavy makeup, so for me, this mascara is a winner. I think the photos speaks for itself.
There are two reasons why this mascara is so good at lengthening and defining lashes. First, is the wand. It boasts a flexible, rubber wand with short bristles that grab onto each and every lash. The slightly curved shape makes it easy to get as close to your lash line as possible. Since the brush is narrow, you can easily apply this to your lower lash line if you like the look (I definitely do). Second, the formula isn't wet or gloopy, which makes for a clump-free application. Yes, even if you apply several coats. Additionally, the formula is never flakey which means you won't have to constantly be looking in the mirror. It also comes in a waterproof version, if that's your thing.
I do use a lash curler prior to application for added lift as well as a disposable spoolie (you can snag a multi-pack for just a few bucks on Amazon) or a lash comb to separate lashes even further.
If your goal is to add volume to your lashes, especially when creating full glam looks, this likely isn't the product for you. But if you want a mascara that's perfect for everyday wear and prefer the look of long, defined lashes, you need to hit "Add to Cart" ASAP.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
The flexible rubber wand on this mascara has short bristles, so you can easily achieve long, defined lashes that are clump-free and flake-free.
L'Oreal Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara Reviews:
This reviewer said, "I was hesitant thinking the reviews on TikTok and sites were overblown. After the first application I was sold, omg, my lashes looked like I had fake ones on. The mascara goes on smooth, no clumps, and it's buildable."
"By far my most favorite mascara! My eyelashes reach my eyebrows," raved this reviewer.
"This is amazing mascara, by far the best I've ever used. It is insanely great on very small lashes without clumping. It goes on easy with the short bristle plastic brush and separates lashes and makes the smallest lashes very noticeable. It doesn't flake, it stays on all day and it washes off well" shared one reviewer.
This shopper gushed that, "this has been my go-to mascara for years now. nothing else makes my lashes look as long without clumping & i've tried probably 100 different ones. ole reliable! will never switch up"
"By far, the very best mascara brush. Your lashes come out defined, long and clean. No clumps," said another Amazon customer.
These top rated and best-selling mascara primers deliver thicker, fuller lashes in just a few swipes.