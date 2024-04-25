Exclusive

Summer House's Carl Radke Reveals His Influencer Income—And Why Lindsay Hubbard Earns More

Summer House’s Carl Radke admitted Lindsay Hubbard pushing him to work impacted their relationship before their break up. Watch him discuss with Kyle Cooke in E! News’ exclusive tease.

Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship is experiencing layoffs rather than lift off. 

In E! News' exclusive look at the April 25 episode of Summer House, Carl is having trouble putting doubts behind him as the now-former couple prepares for their wedding. (They ultimately split in August, three months before their vows.) The latest causing alarm? His job—or lack thereof, according to Lindsay.

"The way I interpret it, she's really worried that I don't have a job," Carl says to costar Kyle Cooke the morning after the alien party. "That it's a turn on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I'm like, I feel like I've been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff."

While Lindsay has a now defunct PR company, he believes his role as an influencer is thriving. "Like what have you done? Her business is deactivated, but the way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is, but that's not a career," the 39-year-old says in the preview. "It definitely hits my ego, this narrative that I'm not doing anything or not making money. It's kind of ridiculous."

Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

"I've made 70 grand this year already doing paid posts," he reveals. "I don't make as much as she because I'm not a woman. I don't have as many followers. She's made 150."

And when Kyle says Carl needs "her to be supportive, not questioning," the 39-year-old admits he understands his fiancée's concerns about their future.

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg

"The way I know Lindsay is this independent, career, badass woman," Carl says in a confessional. "Now, it sounds like she wants to be a stay-at-home mom and raise the family, and that's amazing. But I don't have the wallet right now to support big family and all of a sudden you just stay at home. It's a lot of pressure for me."

And Kyle calls out the glaring red flag. "I mean you guys are months out from a wedding," he tells Carl, "I guess this is like a chat that maybe most couples would have had."

Back in August, the duo called of their engagement as Summer House cameras rolled for season eight, airing now.  

And in the months following their split, Lindsay admitted she was blindsided by Carl's decision

"He didn't give me any indication," she explained on the Nov. 8 episode of The Viall Files podcast. "He didn't say anything that alluded to cold feet, I'm having second thoughts or I'm not ready or I need more time. Nothing. He said nothing to me over the summer. He said nothing that would have given me any clues. I mean, two weeks before he ended things I was at my bridal shower that he stopped by."

To see what really happens before Lindsay and Carl's breakup, don't miss Summer House every Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive their relationship beginning to end. 

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

