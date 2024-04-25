Summer House's Carl Radke Reveals His Influencer Income—And Why Lindsay Hubbard Earns More

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship is experiencing layoffs rather than lift off.

In E! News' exclusive look at the April 25 episode of Summer House, Carl is having trouble putting doubts behind him as the now-former couple prepares for their wedding. (They ultimately split in August, three months before their vows.) The latest causing alarm? His job—or lack thereof, according to Lindsay.

"The way I interpret it, she's really worried that I don't have a job," Carl says to costar Kyle Cooke the morning after the alien party. "That it's a turn on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I'm like, I feel like I've been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff."

While Lindsay has a now defunct PR company, he believes his role as an influencer is thriving. "Like what have you done? Her business is deactivated, but the way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is, but that's not a career," the 39-year-old says in the preview. "It definitely hits my ego, this narrative that I'm not doing anything or not making money. It's kind of ridiculous."