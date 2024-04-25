Summer House's Carl Radke Reveals His Influencer Income—And Why Lindsay Hubbard Earns More

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship is experiencing layoffs rather than lift off.
In E! News' exclusive look at the April 25 episode of Summer House, Carl is having trouble putting doubts behind him as the now-former couple prepares for their wedding. (They ultimately split in August, three months before their vows.) The latest causing alarm? His job—or lack thereof, according to Lindsay.
"The way I interpret it, she's really worried that I don't have a job," Carl says to costar Kyle Cooke the morning after the alien party. "That it's a turn on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I'm like, I feel like I've been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff."
While Lindsay has a now defunct PR company, he believes his role as an influencer is thriving. "Like what have you done? Her business is deactivated, but the way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is, but that's not a career," the 39-year-old says in the preview. "It definitely hits my ego, this narrative that I'm not doing anything or not making money. It's kind of ridiculous."
"I've made 70 grand this year already doing paid posts," he reveals. "I don't make as much as she because I'm not a woman. I don't have as many followers. She's made 150."
And when Kyle says Carl needs "her to be supportive, not questioning," the 39-year-old admits he understands his fiancée's concerns about their future.
"The way I know Lindsay is this independent, career, badass woman," Carl says in a confessional. "Now, it sounds like she wants to be a stay-at-home mom and raise the family, and that's amazing. But I don't have the wallet right now to support big family and all of a sudden you just stay at home. It's a lot of pressure for me."
And Kyle calls out the glaring red flag. "I mean you guys are months out from a wedding," he tells Carl, "I guess this is like a chat that maybe most couples would have had."
Back in August, the duo called of their engagement as Summer House cameras rolled for season eight, airing now.
And in the months following their split, Lindsay admitted she was blindsided by Carl's decision.
"He didn't give me any indication," she explained on the Nov. 8 episode of The Viall Files podcast. "He didn't say anything that alluded to cold feet, I'm having second thoughts or I'm not ready or I need more time. Nothing. He said nothing to me over the summer. He said nothing that would have given me any clues. I mean, two weeks before he ended things I was at my bridal shower that he stopped by."
To see what really happens before Lindsay and Carl's breakup, don't miss Summer House every Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive their relationship beginning to end.