Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a new kitten to her family in honor of daughter True's 6th birthday, sharing pics of Baby Kitty on social media.

Khloe Kardashian's newest family member is purr-fectly sweet.

The Kardashians star revealed daughter True Thompson is now a cat mom twice over, sharing that the 6-year-old got a new kitten, joining family cat Grey Kitty, for her birthday April 12.

"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram April 24. "All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty."

And Khloe—who shares True and son Tatum, 20 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—also expressed shock over having two cats, joking she "never in a million years" thought she'd even have one. And while two is her limit, she did add that she loves her kittens and more importantly, " I love how much my kids love them as well."

"Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family," she continued. "I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."

Khloe made the announcement alongside several photos of Baby Kitty, cuddling with True, wrapped in a fuzzy blanket, running around the house, playing with True's toys and even messing around with makeup brushes—to which sister Kylie Jenner commented, "not my concealer brush!!!"

And clearly the family is all in when it comes for their love of cats. After all, True had a cat-themed 4th birthday party and that same year, she and Khloe dressed up as Grey Kitty—whom the family welcomed in 2021—for Halloween.

"Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned a photo of the duo in costume. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."

For more adorable photos of True and Tatum over the years, keep reading.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

