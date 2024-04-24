Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Matches Daughter True's Outfit In Cute New Photo

Khloe Kardashian's newest family member is purr-fectly sweet.

The Kardashians star revealed daughter True Thompson is now a cat mom twice over, sharing that the 6-year-old got a new kitten, joining family cat Grey Kitty, for her birthday April 12.

"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram April 24. "All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty."

And Khloe—who shares True and son Tatum, 20 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—also expressed shock over having two cats, joking she "never in a million years" thought she'd even have one. And while two is her limit, she did add that she loves her kittens and more importantly, " I love how much my kids love them as well."

"Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family," she continued. "I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."