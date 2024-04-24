Khloe Kardashian Has Welcomed an Adorable New Member to the Family

Khloe Kardashian's newest family member is purr-fectly sweet.
The Kardashians star revealed daughter True Thompson is now a cat mom twice over, sharing that the 6-year-old got a new kitten, joining family cat Grey Kitty, for her birthday April 12.
"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram April 24. "All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty."
And Khloe—who shares True and son Tatum, 20 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—also expressed shock over having two cats, joking she "never in a million years" thought she'd even have one. And while two is her limit, she did add that she loves her kittens and more importantly, " I love how much my kids love them as well."
"Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family," she continued. "I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."
Khloe made the announcement alongside several photos of Baby Kitty, cuddling with True, wrapped in a fuzzy blanket, running around the house, playing with True's toys and even messing around with makeup brushes—to which sister Kylie Jenner commented, "not my concealer brush!!!"
And clearly the family is all in when it comes for their love of cats. After all, True had a cat-themed 4th birthday party and that same year, she and Khloe dressed up as Grey Kitty—whom the family welcomed in 2021—for Halloween.
"Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned a photo of the duo in costume. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
For more adorable photos of True and Tatum over the years, keep reading.