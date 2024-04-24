Summer Kitchen Must-Haves Starting at $8, Plus Kitchen Tools, Gadgets, and More

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Temperatures are heating up, so it's time to put away your heavy dutch oven, slow cooker, and kettle.

Summer calls for light, refreshing food and drinks, and we've found the perfect summer kitchen tools to help you make them!

Our team of home shopping experts has rounded up the best summer kitchen gadgets and kitchen tool options below.

These must-have additions to your kitchen include a salad spinner to dry off your lettuce, spinach, and kale, giving you crisp, clean greens. Plus, a chic wood salad bowl to eat them in.

We've found pretty olive oil decanters that will look gorgeous on your kitchen counter, a space-saving immersion blender for creating easy sauces and vinaigrettes, and a high-quality countertop blender for smoothies, purées, and more.

If you love a good frozen summer treat, we found the TikTok-viral Creami ice cream maker, which you can load with all your favorite ingredients, including cookie dough, strawberries, and so much more.

Summer means at-home fun with your little ones. The super-cute popsicle mold below will make an easy (and delicious!) summer craft.

Your new kitchen tools and kitchen gadgets don't even have to break the bank. Two of the must-have summer kitchen items on this list are just $8!