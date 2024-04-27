How Drew Seeley Really Feels About Doing Zac Efron's Vocals in OG High School Musical

Watch : Zac Efron Loves Those Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Comparisons to ‘High School Musical’

Zac Efron is usually the name to bop to the top of mind when talking about High School Musical's Troy Bolton.

But true Wildcats know Drew Seeley was the one to actually provide the character's vocals for the first film. And that's where the actors' connection starts and ends. Because 18 years after the Disney Channel original movie premiered, Drew and Zac have never fully talked to each other about their individual contributions to the part.

"I've met Zac a few times at parties and whatnot," Drew told E! News in an exclusive interview, "but I spent, by far, the least amount of time with Zac compared to any other cast member in High School Musical because I was really only brought in when he was unavailable or not around."

But while they weren't exactly all in this together, the Another Cinderella Story alum made it clear there isn't any drama—adding that Zac has "always been very cordial"—and that he looks forward to the start of something new in the future.

As he shared, "I'm sure one day we'll sit down as old men and hash it out."