Exclusive

How Drew Seeley Really Feels About Doing Zac Efron's Vocals in OG High School Musical

Eighteen years after High School Musical debuted, Drew Seeley spoke to E! News about providing the singing voice for Zac Efron's character Troy in the first film.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 27, 2024 12:00 PMTags
High School MusicalZac EfronExclusivesCelebritiesFeatures
Watch: Zac Efron Loves Those Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Comparisons to ‘High School Musical’

Zac Efron is usually the name to bop to the top of mind when talking about High School Musical's Troy Bolton.

But true Wildcats know Drew Seeley was the one to actually provide the character's vocals for the first film. And that's where the actors' connection starts and ends. Because 18 years after the Disney Channel original movie premiered, Drew and Zac have never fully talked to each other about their individual contributions to the part.

"I've met Zac a few times at parties and whatnot," Drew told E! News in an exclusive interview, "but I spent, by far, the least amount of time with Zac compared to any other cast member in High School Musical because I was really only brought in when he was unavailable or not around."

But while they weren't exactly all in this together, the Another Cinderella Story alum made it clear there isn't any drama—adding that Zac has "always been very cordial"—and that he looks forward to the start of something new in the future.

As he shared, "I'm sure one day we'll sit down as old men and hash it out."

photos
High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

And though Drew did audition to play Troy, he admits Zac—who sang in the second and third films—was the best man for the job, especially to star opposite Vanessa Hudgens.

"I was a good five, six years older than Vanessa," the 41-year-old explained. "So in my mind, that had something to do with it. I probably didn't look right with the lineup of everybody else. And also, Zac is a very talented actor and was great in the role. So, I think they did it right."

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

3
Exclusive

How Drew Seeley Feels About Doing Zac Efron's Vocals in OG HSM

Why Disney decided to use Drew's voice for the first film instead of Zac's remains unknown.

"I was never told by Disney why they ended up using my voice and not Zac's," he admitted. "That's always been a mystery to me."

And Drew suspects the company didn't think it would be an issue in the movie.

"In all honesty, I think they were entirely caught off guard with how big it became," he later added. "They probably expected it to be successful, but not like the juggernaut that it was. So maybe at that point, they're like, 'We got an actor and a singer—what do we do? What do we say?' I think the story for a while was that our voices were blended. Let's call it what it was: I sang in the first film, Zac sang in the second and third films."

Drew also found what he was looking for as a songwriter, penning "Get'cha Head in the Game" with his mentor Ray Cham and Greg Cham.

"I was working on my own record when [Ray] got a side gig to write a song for this upcoming TV musical," Drew remembered. "And I asked him if I could help him work on the lyrics and demo it out."

"I didn't think anything was gonna come of it," he continued, "because you do a lot of those things and then never hear anything. And then something did come of it."

That's an understatement.

"I forgot about it until the movie came out," Drew acknowledged. "I was working at P. F. Chang's when the movie came out. I was watching High School Musical on the bar-top TVs trying to tell my coworkers, 'Hey, that's my voice.' Nobody believed me."

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Though it's one of the few times he's tuned in.

"In all honesty, I've seen it once," Drew, who also joined the High School Musical tour, noted. "I've never gone back and watched it again. I have listened to the music a lot because I've performed the songs out in the world and want to make sure I know the lyrics."

But don't worry: The dad to daughter Ember, 4 (with wife Amy Paffrath Seeley) isn't breaking free from the movie entirely. "I really enjoy singing the songs," he said, noting "Stick to the Status Quo" is his favorite. "I'm gonna sing 'Breaking Free' at my daughter's spring fair festival in a couple of weeks 'cause some of their parents might know it."

In addition to enjoying "full-on dad life," Drew continues to act and sing—releasing music on Spotify and appearing in theater productions like Love Actually Live and movies such as Our Christmas Wedding.

And maybe one day he'll return to Disney.

"I've never really been forefront in any Disney projects, so that would be really fun and validating if that came along," he said. "But yeah, Disney's been great to me over my career. I've aged into some of the parent or coach roles. So maybe if there's a reboot, that could be a fun route. But I'm open to anything."

And if you're open to more High School Musical secrets, keep reading.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

1. The title High School Musical was initially just a placeholder as Disney and the filmmakers had not yet decided on a name. 

2. Hunter Parrish and Sterling Knight both auditioned for the role of Troy Bolton, losing out, of course, to Zac Efron. However, they would go on to star alongside him in 17 Again, playing his high school nemesis/daughter's loser boyfriend and his son, respectively. 

3. Corbin Bleu, meanwhile, first auditioned for Ryan Evans, telling Buzzfeed, "At the time, I didn't know about the role of Chad Danforth." Once he landed the role, Corbin actually became the person to come up with all of the catchphrases on Chad's signature graphic t-shirts. "They're in a box in my garage," he revealed of Chad's collection.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Before going on to land the roles of Sharpay and Taylor, both Ashley Tisdale and Monique Coleman auditioned for Gabriella. "I just knew that I was terrible," Monique said of her Gabriella audition. "I didn't really feel equipped to sing and dance."

5. Lucas Grabeel, meanwhile, first read for the part of Troy, but knew right away he wasn't landing the role: "I went in right after Drew Seeley, who ended up singing for Troy in the movie," he told Buzzfeed. "I obviously heard him because it was in a trailer, so it was really thin walls and I was like, oh shit. I'm totally not gonna get this because that guy's incredible."

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock, Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

6. Oh yeah, in case you didn't know: Drew actually provided the singing voice for Troy in the first HSM movie. Drew would go on to fill in for Zac on the High School Musical tour when scheduling conflicts got in the way, but for the follow-up movies, it was all Zac on Troy's tracks.

"That was a very huge point for me. I had to put my foot down and fight to get my voice on these tracks," Zac told the Orlando Sentinel. "In the first movie, after everything was recorded, my voice was not on them. I was not really given an explanation. It just kind of happened that way. Unfortunately, it put me in an awkward position."

7. According to Rolling Stone's iconic cover story on Zac (aka "The New American Heartthrob"), one in three teenage girls in America actually had a poster of him on their wall (though they cited a random web site for this factoid). 

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

8. The sibling rivalry was just as real off-screen as it was on-screen for Ashley and Lucas...at least at first. "We were not close. We were not good friends...we hated each other," Ashley admitted during a video she recorded with Lucas for her YouTube channel. Lucas added that the pair "didn't get off on the best foot" when they started filming the first movie, but eventually became close friends. How fabulous!

9. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Lucas revealed he pushed for Ryan's sexuality to be explored early on. "After reading the script, the first thing I said to [Kenny Ortega] was, 'OK, Kenny, Ryan's gay, right? I know it's Disney Channel so I'm not really gonna be gay, but I mean, yeah, right?' And he's like, 'Well, think of it this way: You have the opportunity to play a character who's young, he's into theater, he's an artist and let's go at it from that point of view,'" Lucas explained. "He talked to me about his own life and he was like, 'I see a lot of myself in Ryan. Yeah, I knew I was gay in high school, but I didn't tell anybody.' It was about making it real."

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

10. Ryan's iconic jazz squares were all Lucas' creation, along with Ryan and Sharpay's vocal warm-up exercises. "It's making fun of, but also an homage to two different choreographers I had when I was a kid who would put jazz squares in every single number," Lucas revealed. "They never said, 'Everybody loves a good jazz square,' but it just fit, so I wanted to make it a thing that Ryan wanted to put a jazz square in every number."

11. On the set, Kenny kept a yawn jar, which anyone who yawned had to contribute to. "Every year for, like, five years, on Christmas he would donate to a charity in our names," Monique said, noting the money went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah. 

12. After filming on the first movie finished, Monique returned home to discover an eviction notice on her door and was struggling to pay her bills, as was Lucas who had trouble booking another job after the HSM

The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

13. After the record-breaking success of the first film, Disney gave fans the chance to weigh in on decisions on the highly anticipated sequel, including slogans that would appear on Chad's t-shirts, the type of sandwiches Troy and Gabriella would eat on their date and the (very brief) appearance by Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus. 

14. Like her on-screen character Ms. Darbus, the drama teacher at East High, Alyson Reed helped mentor the kids off-screen too. In fact, she even went on to become Monique's acting teacher. "She was the person I felt the most comfortable with," Monique told Buzzfeed. "I really credit her with helping me get my confidence back."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

15. The third film in the franchise was initially intended to be a Halloween-themed feature called Haunted High School Musical, but the concept was ultimately (and fortunately) dropped, with Zac telling MTV at the time, "Yeah, I don't think the haunted thing lasted very long." The third and final film, the only HSM movie to hit theaters, was then called High School Musical: Senior Year

16. Selena Gomez was almost cast in HSM 3 as Tiara Gold, Sharpay's new rival. But, the Disney darling decided to turn down the role "because I didn't want to do it," she told the New York Daily News at the time. "I plan to take other roles in acting that are challenging for me. After Disney, I want to be taken seriously as an actress for many years." Ali Lohan also reportedly went out for the role that ultimately went to Jemma McKenzie-Brown.

17. Chad's dad appears for the first time in the third installment, and Mr. Danforth is played by Corbin's real-life father, David Reivers. (They also played father and son in Jump In! and Free Style.)

YouTube

18. Ashley revealed to Buzzfeed that she took home almost all of Sharpay's wardrobe from the first movie, admitting, "Did I think I was going to wear them on the red carpet? Probably, at the time." And when Disney tried to eventually get the items back, Ashley pulled a Sharpay and said she'd rather stick toothpicks into her eyes. "I was like, "No, this is mine.' So they don't have any of the clothes from the first movie. I do."

19. When the first movie came out, fans obsessed over which cast members might be dating, with many thinking Zac and Ashley were an item. "I remember people thinking that Zac Efron and I dated, because we were on a lot of magazine covers together, because we were promoting the first movie," Ashley recalled. "So, we just thought that was really funny, because he was obviously dating someone else, and he's my best friend."

Frederic SOULOY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

20. Ah yes, Zanessa. HSM fans had a near meltdown when it was revealed Zac and Vanessa were a couple IRL. They would go on to date for four years, becoming one of young Hollywood's most beloved couples before their split in 2010. "It started off really organically," Vanessa recalled on THR's Awards Chatter podcast. "I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time."

21. While they kept it professional on the set of the movies, they once fought during HSM 3. "I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals," she remembered, "and I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, 'Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?'"

Axel/ZUMApress.com

22. In 2016, Disney Channel announced a casting call for High School Musical 4, looking for a new generation of east High Wildcats to continue the franchise. Jeffrey Hornaday, who directed Disney Channel hits Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2, was attached to direct and choreograph the new movie, which ultimately never ended up coming to fruition. 

23. The High School Musical soundtrack was the top-selling album of 2006, per Billboard, with 3.7 million copies sold, and was the first-ever TV Movie soundtrack to hit No. 1 on the sales chart. 

24. High School Musical 2 is still one of the highest rated Disney Channel Original Movie of all-time, drawing a whopping 17.2 million viewers. "This was our Super Bowl," Disney Channel president Gary Marsh said at the time. "I think we have officially crossed the line from High School Musical the movie to High School Musical the mania."

25. With a budget of just $11 million, High School Musical 3: Senior Year grossed over $250 million worldwide in 2008, debuting at No. 1 at the box office in its first week.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

3
Exclusive

How Drew Seeley Feels About Doing Zac Efron's Vocals in OG HSM

4
Exclusive

Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His Children

5

Ashlyn Harris Reacts to Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out