The Best Sunscreen Face Sprays That Are Easy to Apply and Won’t Ruin Your Makeup

Our Picks:

It's time to get excited, because spring and summer are nearly here, and we all know what that means—beach days with the girls, pool days with the family, and so many other outdoor activities. But with that, comes sun protection. And let's be real, you're probably used to applying your sunscreen during your morning routine and that's it. Well, we're here to let you know that even the best sun creams and sunscreen sprays won't provide all-day protection from harmful UV rays. Yes, even on the cloudiest of days people! So, you may be asking yourself, how do I reapply sunscreen after I've already put on makeup? Enter: Sunscreen face sprays and mists. These handy mists are the key beauty trick to protecting your glam and skin, with many also acting as setting sprays.

For the ultimate sun protection, we recommend prioritizing high-factor and UVA star-rated sunscreens in your daily skincare ritual—especially during the summer months (if not all year long). Many of these sunscreen sprays are the easiest way to reapply your SPF every two hours as recommended by Dermatologists, without ruining your makeup obvi. So, if you're ready to give these refreshing mists a go, keep scrolling for our top sunscreen face mists that are editor-approved and contain formulas that are lightweight and most importantly, effective.