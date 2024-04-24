The Best Sunscreen Face Sprays That Are Easy to Apply and Won’t Ruin Your Makeup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time to get excited, because spring and summer are nearly here, and we all know what that means—beach days with the girls, pool days with the family, and so many other outdoor activities. But with that, comes sun protection. And let's be real, you're probably used to applying your sunscreen during your morning routine and that's it. Well, we're here to let you know that even the best sun creams and sunscreen sprays won't provide all-day protection from harmful UV rays. Yes, even on the cloudiest of days people! So, you may be asking yourself, how do I reapply sunscreen after I've already put on makeup? Enter: Sunscreen face sprays and mists. These handy mists are the key beauty trick to protecting your glam and skin, with many also acting as setting sprays.
For the ultimate sun protection, we recommend prioritizing high-factor and UVA star-rated sunscreens in your daily skincare ritual—especially during the summer months (if not all year long). Many of these sunscreen sprays are the easiest way to reapply your SPF every two hours as recommended by Dermatologists, without ruining your makeup obvi. So, if you're ready to give these refreshing mists a go, keep scrolling for our top sunscreen face mists that are editor-approved and contain formulas that are lightweight and most importantly, effective.
Supergoop! PLAY SPF 30 Antioxidant Body Mist
Why E! loves it: Known as a cult favorite among shoppers and E! editors, this Supergoop! sunscreen mist is infused with vitamin C, green tea, and acai extract. What we love most is that it offers sun and antioxidant protection, and can even be applied to wet skin—making it perfect for a post-dip touchup.
- Size: 6 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Active Type: Chemical
Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist SPF 50+
Why E! loves it: Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, and vitamin C-packed kakadu plum, the Naked Sundays' hydrating glow mist delivers a flawless finish without any white cast, making it a must-have in your makeup routine. Thanks to its SPF level of 50+, it also offers maximum UV defense.
- Size: 3.4 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Active Type: Chemical
Love from Yours Invisible Sunscreen Sunny Side Up SPF 30
Why E! loves it: For weightless, non-greasy UV protection that seamlessly blends over makeup, we recommend reaching for Love from Yours' Sunny Side Up sunscreen mist, one of our top picks for all-day defense against harmful rays. With SPF 30 and a water-based formula featuring advanced UV filters and skin-nourishing ingredients like Buddleja AO Alpaflor and Soliberine, this mist ensures your skin stays protected and radiant without any dreaded white cast.
- Size: 1.4 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Active Type: Chemical
COOLA Organic Makeup Setting Spray with SPF 30
Why E! loves it: For a flawless, matte makeup finish that stays put all day, try COOLA's makeup setting spray with SPF 30, perfect for oily skin types or hot summer days. Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich plant extracts, this water-resistant formula ensures your skin stays protected and refreshed whether you're lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun at the beach.
- Size: 1.5 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Active Type: Chemical
Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Why E! loves it: Vacation's classic sunscreen spray boasts a signature scent that instantly transports you to paradise, while its clear formula, enriched with coconut oil, shea oil, banana extract, and vitamin E, keeps your skin hydrated and soothed wherever you are.
- Size: 6 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Active Type: Chemical
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Spray SPF 40
Why E! loves it: Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protector spray is perfect for the face, body, and hair, and ideal for active days in the sun. Whether you're sweating it out or lounging on the beach, this sand-proof, water-resistant formula keeps you shielded from harmful rays without weighing you down.
- Size: 5 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 40
- Active Type: Chemical
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Why E! loves it: For a lightweight sunscreen mist that's perfect for layering over makeup, Sun Bum's original sunscreen face mist is your go-to, offering SPF 45 protection without clogging pores. With its water-resistant formula lasting 40 minutes, it's the ideal addition to your beach bag or suitcase, though keep in mind its banana scent might be overpowering for some.
- Size: 3.4 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 45
- Active Type: Chemical
Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray with SPF 30
Why E! loves it: Get long-lasting makeup wear and sun protection without breaking the bank with Milani's Make It Last sunscreen setting spray, available at your local drugstore for under $15. With its lightweight, translucent mist and broad spectrum SPF 30, your makeup will stay flawless for up to 16 hours, leaving you with a radiant glow and peace of mind as you re-spritz every two hours.
- Size: 2.02 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Active Type: Chemical
