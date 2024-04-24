Courteney Cox Reveals Johnny McDaid Once Broke Up With Her One Minute Into Therapy

Courteney Cox shared insight into her relationship with Johnny McDaid, revealing the Snow Patrol rocker broke up with her during a therapy session back in 2015 before reconciling months later.

Watch: See Courteney Cox CLEAN Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Johnny McDaid was almost not Courteney Cox's lobster.

The Friends alum is opening up about her decade-long romance with the Snow Patrol rocker, revealing that their months-long separation that ended their engagement in 2015 came after he abruptly broke up with her during a couple's therapy session.

"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other," Cox said on the April 24 episode of Minnie Driver's podcast Minnie Questions. "Instead, he just broke up—within in the first minute. And I was like, 'What?' We were engaged and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises."

She noted that the temporary split ultimately helped her in her relationship with herself. "I did the most work on myself, by far," the 59-year-old said. "I learned how to reclaim my voice, my boundaries."

So, in retrospect, Cox is actually "so thankful" for her and McDaid's brief split. 

photos
Courteney Cox Reunites With Friends Co-Stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

"When we got back together, it was a different relationship," she explained. "But also because it really taught me how I operated in the world. What were the things from my childhood that I needed, like, whether it was to be adored by men, things I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally. My boundaries."

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Cox—who shares daughter Coco, 19, with ex-husband David Arquette—has previously reflected on her and McDaid's reconciliation and how it strengthened their relationship.

"He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before."

Cox continued, "I think the distance after that breakup—we were apart for six months—that really showed us a lot. It's just better."

And they have continued to celebrate their life together. The Scream actress marked 10 years of dating McDaid, 47, last September with a montage of them over the years—as well as a cameo from Ed Sheeran who introduced them in 2013. As she marveled in her caption, "10 years!!!"

Look back at Cox and McDaid's cutest moments over the years:

 

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Snow Patrol

The Snow Patrol rocker and Friends alum go skiing in February 2024.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Star Couple

The two may be a private couple, but that doesn't mean the pair won't step out and show their love for each other in front of cameras. Here they are at the unveiling of the Friends alum's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To the Stage

The two appear at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Matching Looks

The two step out in black outfits at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala.

John Phillips/Getty Images

 Award Show...

The two step out for date night at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

...Date Night

And at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards.

Twitter
Love Birds

The Snow Patrol musician shared this adorable post to celebrate Courteney's birthday in 2017, writing, "Happy Birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox - what a beauty. Yes CC x."

Twitter
Big Smiles

The Friends star spread the birthday love in this 2017 tweet, saying, "Happy birthday my love! So happy to be here with you."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire

Supportive Partner

Johnny supported Courteney on the red carpet for her directorial debut, Just Before I Go Back in April of 2014.

Twitter
Showing Off

Johnny couldn't stop looking at his partner as she dressed up to go to a film premiere in a stunning red dress in 2015.

Twitter
Look of Love

Awww! n 2015, Courteney shared this adorable picture of the couple looking more in love than ever before. 

Twitter
Behind Every Woman...

Courteney showed her adoration towards her partner in a 2015 tweet, writing, "Behind every good woman there's a good man."

