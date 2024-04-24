Courteney Cox Reveals Johnny McDaid Once Broke Up With Her One Minute Into Therapy

Watch : See Courteney Cox CLEAN Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Johnny McDaid was almost not Courteney Cox's lobster.

The Friends alum is opening up about her decade-long romance with the Snow Patrol rocker, revealing that their months-long separation that ended their engagement in 2015 came after he abruptly broke up with her during a couple's therapy session.

"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other," Cox said on the April 24 episode of Minnie Driver's podcast Minnie Questions. "Instead, he just broke up—within in the first minute. And I was like, 'What?' We were engaged and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises."

She noted that the temporary split ultimately helped her in her relationship with herself. "I did the most work on myself, by far," the 59-year-old said. "I learned how to reclaim my voice, my boundaries."

So, in retrospect, Cox is actually "so thankful" for her and McDaid's brief split.