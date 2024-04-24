Emma Stone Responds to Speculation She Called Jimmy Kimmel a "Prick"

Jimmy Kimmel is still a favourite for Emma Stone.
In fact, the actress just shut down speculation that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host offended her during the 2024 Oscars.
"No!" Emma told The Hollywood Reporter April 24. "What did I say? I didn't call him a prick. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."
As the 35-year-old later noted, "I'm near-unoffendable."
The moment in question occurred after a montage from the Best Picture nominee was played, causing Jimmy—who emceed the March 10 ceremony—to quip, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV," alluding to the sexually explicit nature of the film.
When the camera panned to Emma—who stars in the movie—she appeared to roll her eyes and say something to her husband Dave McCary, which the internet speculated was the word "prick."
Though Poor Things ultimately lost the Best Picture category to Oppenheimer, Emma herself walked away a winner for her Best Actress performance.
And while dealing with a broken dress, the La La Land star took a moment to thank the other women nominated in her category—Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan—as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos.
"The other night," Emma said during her acceptance speech, "I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right. Because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together."
She continued, "I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film. And Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter."
