Emma Stone Responds to Speculation She Called Jimmy Kimmel a "Prick"

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Opening Monologue Jokes and Zingers!

Jimmy Kimmel is still a favourite for Emma Stone.

In fact, the actress just shut down speculation that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host offended her during the 2024 Oscars.

"No!" Emma told The Hollywood Reporter April 24. "What did I say? I didn't call him a prick. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."

As the 35-year-old later noted, "I'm near-unoffendable."

The moment in question occurred after a montage from the Best Picture nominee was played, causing Jimmy—who emceed the March 10 ceremony—to quip, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV," alluding to the sexually explicit nature of the film.

When the camera panned to Emma—who stars in the movie—she appeared to roll her eyes and say something to her husband Dave McCary, which the internet speculated was the word "prick."

Though Poor Things ultimately lost the Best Picture category to Oppenheimer, Emma herself walked away a winner for her Best Actress performance.